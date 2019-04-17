Roundup: Lady Eagles cruise to victory

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Marleena Mills, seen getting a base hit against Bonanza on April 8, went 1 for 4 in the Lady Eagles' 10-1 victory over Virgin Valley on April 10.

Boulder City High School’s softball team cruised past Virgin Valley 10-1 on April 10, dominating its longtime rival.

Ending a two-game skid, the Lady Eagles accumulated 11 hits, highlighted by 4 for 4 performance from senior Ryann Reese. Hitting a double and triple, Reese drove in a pair of runs.

Freshman Alyssa Bryant finished 1 for 1 with a pair of runs batted in. Driving in a run apiece, sophomore Rose Mackey finished 2 for 3, while senior Marleena Mills finished 1 for 4.

On the mound, senior Abby Giunta picked up the victory, striking out four batters in six innings.

The Lady Eagles will resume play at home against Chaparral on Tuesday, April 23.

Track

Competing at Valley on April 10, both Boulder City High School’s track programs finished second in the three-team event.

Finishing behind the host Vikings, the girls trailed by 5 points with a team score of 65 points, while boys accumulated 40 points to Valley’s 90.

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles, sophomore Chloe Payne finished first in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and second in the triple jump. Senior Erin Cowley placed first in the discus and shot put.

Also finishing first for the Lady Eagles were freshman Mary Henderson, who won the 800-meter and 1600-meter run events, and senior Taylor Cunningham, who won the high jump.

For the boys, sophomore Sonny Peck placed first in the 110-meter hurdles, while Rafe Echeverria placed first in the shot put. Freshman Travis Wood placed first in the 3200-meter run.

Peck also placed third in the triple jump, while Echeverria placed third in the discus.

Senior Tre Hershey placed third in the long jump and sophomore Sean White placed third in 800-meter run.

Golf

Hosting a weekday event April 11 at Boulder City Municipal Golf Course, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team remained undefeated in 3A Sunrise League play.

Finishing with a team score of 321, the Eagles edged past rival Virgin Valley (360). Moapa Valley (422) and

Chaparral (455) finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Eagles had four golfers in the top five, with sophomore Blake Schaper leading the way with a score of 73 on the par-72 course.

Sophomore Kyle Carducci finished second with a score of 81, Dustin Landerman finished third with a score of 82 and sophomore Jace Waldron finished fifth with a score of 85.

The Eagles will resume play May 1 at Coyote Springs.

