Roundup: Golfers head into regional finals in second place

Tom Rysinkski/Pahrump Valley Times Boulder City senior Ryan Reese tees off at the first hole Oct. 3 in a practice game at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Boulder City High School girls golf team finished in second place after day one of the 3A Southern region tournament at Palms Golf Course in Mesquite, Nevada.

Finishing with a team score of 374, the Lady Eagles trail only Pahrump Valley (367) heading into day two.

Doing their best to defend their 3A state championship, senior Ryann Reese finished third after day one with a score of 86, while juniors Sydney Krumm and Makaela Perkins are each tied for fifth after shooting 94.

Placing all four golfers in the top 10, sophomore Riley Shuman is currently slotted in ninth place after shooting 100.

Cross-country

Host Boulder City High School girls cross-country team won its first meet of the season Oct. 3 defeating rival Moapa Valley at Hemenway Valley Park.

Scoring an overall team score of 35 points, the Lady Eagles edged past the Pirates (40) behind fourth-place finisher junior Audrey Selinger (23:01) and fifth-place finisher freshman Mary Henderson (23:16).

Sophomore Sophie Dickerman finished with an overall time of 23:17, in a tie for sixth place, while junior Sarah Oberweis (24:18) and senior Alyssa Williams (25:20) finished ninth and 12th, respectively.

Finishing in the top for the boys during the Boulder City weekday race were sophomore Ethan Porter, who came in seventh place with a time of 18:35.

Finishing with a team score of 79 points for fourth-place, Pahrump Valley won the boys race with a score of 42.

Competing among 59 runners, senior Justice Tilman finished 15th with a time of 20:22, while sophomores Seth Woodbury (20:53) and Sean White (20:59) finished 20th and 21st, respectively.

Competing in the Lake Mead Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 6, the Lady Eagles finished third with a team score of 67, behind Moapa Valley (47) and Valley (64).

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles, Henderson finished eighth out of 65 runners with a time of 22:00.7, while Selinger (22:03.3) finished 10th and Dickerman (22:15.2) finished 11th.

Finishing in sixth place as a team, Porter (18:31.1) led the boys with a 15th-place finish out of 106 runners, while Tilman (19:39.3) finished 26th.

Ending their week with the O’Dea Frosh-Soph Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 9, Henderson (18:24.7) finished seventh out of 69 runners in the freshman race, while Dickerman (19:36.8) finished 28th out of 79 runners in the sophomore race.

Porter (14:45.5) finished seventh out of 102 runners in the sophomore race for the boys.

Heading toward the postseason, the Eagles will compete in the Southern Division finals on Saturday, Oct 13, at Basic High School.

Football

Boulder City High School’s football team suffered a setback to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 5, falling 30-7 to the Pirates.

Dropping their second consecutive contest after a four-game win streak, the Eagles (4-3) kept it respectable in the first half, trailing 9-7, before allowing three second-half touchdowns.

Unable to contain Moapa Valley quarterback Luke Bennett, the Pirates senior threw for two touchdowns in the third quarter before rushing for a score in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles managed to give up only 279 yards of total offense but weren’t able to contain key big plays.

Scoring their lone touchdown in the second quarter, junior quarterback Parker Reynolds connected with sophomore Deavin Lopez for a 50-yard touchdown.

Passing for 134 yards, Reynolds connected on 14-of-28 passing, while Lopez caught two passes for 63 yards.

Senior running back Thorsten Balmer rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries.

The Eagles travel to Rancho on Friday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer team split a pair of games with its rivals this week, defeating Moapa Valley on Oct. 4, while falling to Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 8.

Hosting the Pirates, the Eagles (5-6) displayed an offensive showcase against Moapa Valley in a 6-0 victory.

Junior Mason Hood and sophomore Julian Balmer scored a pair of goals each, leading the way for the Eagles, while juniors Benson Deml and Adam Romanov each scored a goal.

Balmer also generated an assist against the Pirates, while senior Chandler Larson, junior Dayton Smith and sophomore Adam Leavitt each dished out an assist.

The Eagles weren’t able to duplicate the same effort on the road against Virgin Valley, falling 1-0 to the Bulldogs.

In the thick of the postseason race, the Eagles will host Chaparral on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer team fell victim to a pair of rivals, losing to Moapa Valley on Oct. 4 and Virgin Valley on Monday.

Dropping both contests 3-1, junior Makenna Arboreen scored both goals for the Lady Eagles (2-7). Senior Lily Gibson assisted Arboreen’s goal against Moapa Valley.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Chaparral on Tuesday.

