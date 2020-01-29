Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School senior Keely Alexander crosses over her defender against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Jan. 27. She scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Eagles.

Currently sitting atop the 3A Sunrise League standings with a 7-1 record, the Lady Eagles routed Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 50-12 on Jan. 22, SLAM Academy 53-23 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Sunrise Mountain 42-29 on Monday, Jan. 27.

Starting fast and finishing strong against Sunrise Mountain, the Lady Eagles held 6 point advantages in the first and fourth quarters against the Miners. Senior Keely Alexander led the way, scoring a game-high 23 points with nine rebounds and three steals. Senior Ellie Howard added 14 points with 13 rebounds and five steals and junior Callie Williams added seven steals with five assists.

Routing SLAM Academy, Alexander and Howard scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, while sophomore Samantha Bahde and freshman Bree Leavitt each scored 6 points.

The Lady Eagles will try to extend their winning streak tonight, Jan. 30, on the road against Chaparral.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team knocked off Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 1,714-1,584 at Boulder Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 28, giving it a three-match win streak.

Leading the way for the boys, Spencer Torgesen bowled a 484, Jamison Kaboli bowled a 482 and Justin Jolley added a score of 408.

Earning a forfeit victory, the Lady Eagles bowled 546 as a team. Karsen Jolley bowled a 301 and Valerie Chavez bowled a 245.

Looking to end the regular season on a high note, the Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain today, Jan. 30, at Boulder Bowl.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.