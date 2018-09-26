Roundup: Girls golfers steamroll competition

Boulder City High School girls golf team continues to steam roll through league play, winning its third consecutive match at Coyote Springs Golf Club on Sept. 20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior doubles player Preston Jorgensen returns a serve from Moapa Valley on Monday. He and partner, Boen Huxford, went 3-0 for the day.

Defeating Chaparral (554) and Sunrise Mountain (556), the Lady Eagles finished with a team score of 385 behind a trio of top three finishers. Senior Ryann Reese, who shot an 85 on the par-72 course, finished first. Junior Sydney Krumm (94) and sophomore Riley Shuman (100) finished second and third, respectively.

Rounding out the top five, junior Makaela Perkins finished with a score of 106, while sophomore Alyson Wanigasekera finished sixth with a score of 122.

A perfect 3-0 in 3A Sunrise League play, the Lady Eagles travel to CasaBlanca Golf Club today, Sept. 27, for a league match, followed by a nonconference match with 4A Green Valley at Legacy Golf Club on Monday.

The Lady Eagles travel to Las Vegas National on Tuesday, Oct. 2, for a league match as well.

Girls volleyball

Boulder City High School girls volleyball team routed Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Displaying one of their best performances of the season, the Lady Eagles (11-4), defeated the Miners 25-2, 25-9, 25-5.

Sophomore Kamry Bailey led the way with 12 serving aces and 10 kills, while sophomore Ava Wright dished out 24 assists with eight aces.

Playing strong offensively, senior Setia Cox added eight kills, while sophomore Kelsi Robinson added four kills and two blocks.

The Lady Eagles will host rival Virgin Valley tonight, Sept. 27, before hosting the Boulder City Invitational this weekend.

Boulder City will host Chaparral for a league matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Girls soccer

Dropping their second consecutive league game 2-1 on Monday, Sept. 24, Boulder City High School girls soccer team couldn’t overcome a strong first-half effort from Sky Pointe.

Trailing 2-0 after the intermission, junior Madison Manns scored a late goal for the Lady Eagles (1-4) on an assist from junior Makenna Arboreen but was unable to help Boulder City squeeze out its first 3A Sunrise League victory.

Manns now has four goals on the season, while Arboreen has three assists.

The Lady Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Girls tennis

Boulder City High School girls tennis team (12-1) defeated rival Moapa Valley 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 24, extending its win streak to 12 games.

“We played strong against Moapa Valley,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “All in all we won and now we move forward to the next match with the intent to win again. My girls have a state championship in mind this year and they’re all working so hard toward it.”

Senior Olivia Goodfellow finished 3-0 in singles play, along with junior Olivia Mikkelson. Also finishing 3-0 against the Pirates was the junior doubles tandem of Tegan Pappas and Eugenia Kryshchuk.

The team will host 4A Eldorado today and Pahrump Valley on Friday, Sept. 28, in a pair of nonleague games to conclude the regular season.

Boys tennis

Boulder City High School boys tennis team remained undefeated after its 13-5 match against Moapa Valley on Monday, Sept. 24.

Cruising past the Pirates, the Eagles (13-0) played far from a perfect match but were able to squeeze out the victory.

“It took the boys a little bit to warm up but once they did, they played well,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It’s hard to start the week on a Monday but they came out and took care of business and won enough matches.”

Junior Connor Mikkelson finished 3-0 in singles play, while juniors Preston Jorgensen and Boen Huxford finished 3-0 in doubles play.

Senior Karson Bailey and junior Ty Pendleton also finished 3-0 in doubles play, while junior Breton Erlanger finished 2-1 in singles play.

Senior Leaf Kaboli and junior Philipp Zengl concluded the Eagles’ winning effort with a 1-1 finish in doubles play.

The Eagles will host 4A Eldorado today, Sept. 27, and Pahrump Valley on Friday, Sept. 28, in a pair of nonleague games to conclude their regular season.

Cross-country

Boulder City High School girls cross-country team nearly knocked off rival Moapa Valley on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 25, finishing in second place in the weekday event.

The Lady Eagles, with a team score of 36, trailed only the hosting Pirates (30), behind four top 10 finishers out of 44 competitors.

Leading the charge was junior Audrey Selinger, who placed fourth with an overall time of 23:24.46. Sophomore Sophie Dickerman (24:13.45) and freshman Mary Henderson (24:31.38) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Junior Sarah Oberweis (25:52.35) and senior Alyssa Williams (26:24.33) finished 10th and 11th, respectively, while sophomore Madison Stone finished 35th with a time of 32:16.32.

Finishing in fourth place overall with a team score of 97, the boys trailed Somerset Academy Losee (39), Moapa Valley (58) and Mojave (76).

Sophomore Ethan Porter found individual success at the weekday meet, placing second with a time of 18:17.85, a new personal best.

Sophomore Seth Woodbury (20:55.54) placed 15th out of 64 runners, while senior Noah Calvert (21:44.50) and sophomore Sean White (21:47.58) placed 25th and 26th, respectively.

Freshman Travis Wood (22:44.99) and Kiefer Reinhart (22:59.20) placed 36th and 38th, respectively, to round out the Eagles’ efforts.

Performing well in the UNLV Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 22, Porter finished 21st out of 116 runners with a time of 18:57.3, testing his skills against several top 4A runners.

For the Lady Eagles, Selinger (23:30.2), Dickerman (23:32.2) and Henderson (23:45.5) grouped together throughout the event, placing 25th, 26th and 29th, respectively, out of 89 runners.

The Eagles will travel to Foothill on Saturday for the Falcon Invitational, before hosting a weekday event at Hemenway Valley Park on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

