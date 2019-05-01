Roundup: Eagles’ win streak continues

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising for a thunderous kill, Boulder City High School junior Cameron Lemon spikes the ball against Valley on Monday, April 29, 2019, in the Eagles' 3-0 victory.

Boulder City High School boys volleyball team completed a clean sweep this week, capturing its 15th consecutive victory along the way.

Advancing to 21-9 on the season, the Eagles defeated league opponents Chaparral on April 25, Valley on Monday, April 29, and 4A Legacy on Friday, April 26.

“The top four teams in our league are really tough, so it’s important that we keep this winning spirit alive,” junior Preston Jorgensen said. “We’re trying to ride this wave of confidence and hopefully carry it out for the rest of the season.”

Absolutely dominating Valley, the Eagles cruised to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 victory, putting away any doubt that the team is fading after a slow start after spring break.

“I think this was a really good game for us,” Jorgensen said. “We came out slow after spring break, but this win proves that were going to come back to midseason form and that we’re ready for the playoffs.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Jorgensen generated 12 kills and seven serving aces. Senior Karson Bailey tallied five kills with nine digs and three blocks defensively.

Adding three kills each in the winning effort were juniors Boen Huxford and Dylan Leasure, along with sophomore Cameron Lemon.

Huxford added 15 assists, six digs and three blocks, and freshman Kenny Rose added 11 assists.

“It’s not so much keeping the winning streak alive that I’m worried about,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re focused on keeping the momentum that we’ve built up going and having the boys continually doing well so that when we get into the postseason and start playing the hard teams again, they’re still warm and loose and confident.”

Defeating Chaparral 25-14, 25-23, 25-9, Bailey generated 14 kills, eight digs and three blocks and Jorgensen added nine kills and nine digs with four blocks and three aces.

Bailey added 13 kills, six digs and four blocks in the Eagles’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 victory over Legacy, while Boen Huxford dished out 20 assists with five digs.

The Eagles wrap up the regular season tonight, May 2, with senior night against 4A Eldorado. Results from the match against the Sun Devils and their Wednesday, May 1, contest against Western will appear in next week’s issue.

Swimming

Concluding their regular season against Mojave on Saturday, April 27, both Boulder City High School swim programs routed the Rattlers.

The boys team won 179-27, with sophomores Joseph Purdy and Ethan Porter leading the way with a pair of wins each. Purdy placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle, and Porter placed first in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles.

Winning an event each for the boys were senior Chandler Larson (100-yard backstroke), junior Ty Pendleton (200-yard freestyle), sophomore Seth Woodbury (100-yard breaststroke) and freshman Martin Thompson (100-yard butterfly).

In the girls’ 188-77 victory, senior Aimee Garcia and sophomore Isabella Fecteau led the way with a pair of victories each. Garcia placed first in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley, and Fecteau placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle.

Winning an event each for the girls were senior Rose Pouch (200-yard freestyle) and freshman Tara Kelsey (50-yard freestyle).

Getting ready for regionals, the Eagles will take the pool at UNLV on Monday, May 6.

Golf

Competing in the Southern Nevada Invitational at Reflection Bay Golf Club on April 23, Boulder City High School boys golf team finished 12th out of 15 programs.

Matched up against Nevada 4A programs and five California programs, BCHS was the only 3A school represented, finishing with an overall team score of 707.

Sophomore Blake Schaper finished tied for 14th with an overall score of 148. Playing on the par-71 course, Schaper shot a 73 on day one and a 75 on day two.

Sophomore Kyle Carducci finished 65th out of 72 competitors with a score of 179.

The Eagles conclude their regular season Wednesday, May 1,; results from the 3A Sunrise League match at Coyote Springs will appear in next week’s issue.

Track

Competing in the Green Valley FAST Classic for underclassmen Friday, April 26, several freshman and sophomores for Boulder City High School boys and girls track and field team impressed.

Boulder City was one of three 3A and 13 4A schools at the meet at Green Valley High School.

Leading the way for the boys, sophomore Sean White finished seventh out of 38 competitors in the 1600-meter run and 12th out of 27 in the 800-meter run.

Dominating in jumping events, sophomore Sonny Peck placed fourth out of nine in the pole vault and sixth out of 16 in the triple jump, while sophomore Rafe Echeverria dominated the throwing competition with a fourth-place finish out of 19 in the shot put and 11th out of 19 in the discus.

For the girls, sophomore Chloe Payne led the way with a sixth-place finish out of 13 in the triple jump, 12th out of 25 in the 100-meter hurdles and 14th out of 23 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Freshman Mary Henderson finished ninth out of 21 in the 1600-meter run.

Getting in one last warm-up this Saturday, May 4, before their regional meet, the Eagles will participate on the Grant Bushman Invitational at Moapa Valley.

