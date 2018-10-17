Roundup: Eagles nab tennis titles

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connor Mikkelson, a junior at Boulder City High School, defeated Western's Rua Elmore in the 3A Southern Regional individual tournament Friday, Oct. 12, at home to win the division championship.

Host Boulder City High School crowned three tennis individual regional champions Friday, Oct. 12, capping off a grueling five-round 3A Southern Region tournament.

Winning singles titles were junior twins Olivia Mikkelson and Connor Mikkelson, while juniors Preston Jorgensen and Boen Huxford captured the doubles title.

“Everyone played so well in the regional finals; they played their hearts out,” boys head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Having so many qualify individually for state is a proud moment for us as coaches and for our team. We couldn’t be happier with the results. Seeding is so important in the state tournament. Our players are peaking at the right time and they couldn’t be more ready for state.”

Earning No. 1 seeds heading into the 3A state tournament, Olivia Mikkelson defeated The Meadows’ Lindsey Hofflander 6-3, 7-5, while Connor Mikkelson battled against Western’s Rua Elmore, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Battling against each other for the boys doubles title, Jorgensen and Huxford defeated teammates senior Karson Bailey and junior Ty Pendleton 6-3, 6-1.

Jorgensen and Huxford will enter as the South’s No. 1 seed while first-year teammates Bailey and Pendleton are the No. 2 seed.

“I’m extremely excited to be in individual state this year,” Bailey said. “The last two years I have come so close to making it and I believe Ty and I have a great chance to go far.”

Senior Natalie Bowman and junior Katelyn Fox locked up the No. 3 seed for the state tourney after defeating The Meadows’ Shayna Indyg and Claire Strimling in the third-place match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, while junior Breton Erlanger will go in as the No. 4 seed after falling to Moapa Valley’s Chase Hadley 6-4, 5-5 in the third-place match.

Starting the quarterfinals of individual play Friday, Connor Mikkelson will take on South Tahoe’s Juan Vazquez while Erlanger will play Zach Hass from Truckee

In doubles play Jorgensen and Huxford will play Jeremiah Dahl and Clyde Rypins from South Tahoe, while Bailey and Pendleton will face Quinn Proctor and Pete Sullivan from South Tahoe.

For the Lady Eagles, Olivia Mikkelson will play Millie Jenkins from Incline Highlanders while the doubles duo of Bowman and Fox will face Truckee’s Lilah Abarno and Kira Collins.

Cross-country

Both Boulder City High School cross-country teams finished in second place at the Southern Division Finals at Basic High School on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Finishing with a team score of 34, the Lady Eagles trailed only rival Moapa Valley (24) behind three runners in the top five. Placing third, fourth and fifth, junior Audrey Selinger (21:20.9), sophomore Sophie Dickerman (21:29.8) and freshman Mary Henderson (21:34.8) led the way for the Lady Eagles.

The boys, finished with an overall score of 43, trailing only Moapa Valley (18).

Sophomore Ethan Porter finished fourth for the Eagles with a time of 17:52, while senior Justice Tilman finished eighth with a time of 19:11.2.

Sophomore Sean White finished 12th out of 31 runners with a time of 19:45.1.

Off for the week, the Eagles are preparing for the 3A Southern Region championships Oct. 26 at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Girls volleyball

After sweeping a pair of league opponents, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team reached 30 wins this season.

Winning consecutive matches 3-0, the Lady Eagles (30-6) routed rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 10 and Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Defeating the Pirates 25-16, 25-17, 25-19, sophomore Kamry Bailey generated 12 kills with eight digs and five serving aces while sophomore Rachel Krumm added eight kills and four digs. Sophomore Ava Wright dished 30 assists with eight digs and four aces.

Defeating the Miners 25-7, 25-3, 25-12, Krumm tallied eight kills while freshman Zoey Robinson added six aces. Wright had 24 assists.

Wrapping up league play, the Lady Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley tonight, Oct. 18, followed by a road game at Chaparral on Monday, Oct. 22, and a home game Wednesday, Oct. 24, against Sky Pointe.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer team was unable to get in the win column this week, dropping contests to league opponents Sky Pointe on Oct. 10 and Chaparral on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Falling to Sky Pointe 2-0, the Eagles (5-8) showed a better effort against Chaparral but were defeated 6-1.

Scoring the lone goal for the Eagles was junior Austin Morris.

Still in the thick of the 3A Sunrise League playoff race, the Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Oct. 22, followed by a road contest against Moapa Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Girls soccer

Increasing their postseason odds, Boulder City High School girls soccer team defeated league opponents Sky Pointe on Oct. 10 and Chaparral on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The Lady Eagles (4-7) finished with a 5-1 victory against Sky Pointe courtesy of three goals from sophomore Sophia Legat and two goals from junior Makenna Arboreen.

Dishing out assists in the winning effort were junior Trinity Oeland, freshman Quincy Gibson and senior Lily Gibson.

Exploding again offensively Tuesday, the Lady Eagles routed Chaparral 7-0 behind four goals from Arboreen. Oeland scored two goals in the winning effort and junior Erin Taggard scored a goal.

Junior Madison Manns dished out a pair of assists, while Arboreen and Legat each generated one assist.

Fighting for a playoff spot in the 3A Sunrise League, the Lady Eagles will travel to Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Oct. 22, followed by a home contest against rival Moapa Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

