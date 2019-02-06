Roundup: Eagles advance in state tourney

Cruising through the first round of the 3A postseason with ease, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team routed Valley 2,060-1,734 on Monday, Feb. 4, at The Orleans.

Peaking at the right time, sophomore Jamison Kaboli led all scorers with 676.

Senior Samuel Holt bowled a 514; freshman William Wallace bowled a 450, and sophomore Spencer Torgesen bowled a 420.

The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in Southern Nevada, played Somerset Losee on Wednesday; results will appear in next week’s issue, along with the remainder of their postseason schedule.

Already completing the individual state tournament, Kaboli finished his season in third place with a score of 1,062.

The girls bowling team lost to Somerset Losee 1,600-1,150 on Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the opening round of the state championship tournament. None of the team’s members qualified for the individual championship.

Girls basketball

Remaining atop the 3A Sunrise league, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley on Friday, Feb. 1, and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Feb. 4.

Avenging their only league loss, on opening night, the Lady Eagles rallied past the Bulldogs 47-41, despite a large first-quarter deficit.

Trailing 16-8 after the first quarter, the Lady Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 34-12 in the second and third quarters behind three scorers in double figures.

Junior guard Madison Manns fueled the effort with a game-high 14 points. Junior forward Ellie Howard and senior forward Setia Cox added 12 and 11 points, each.

Junior guard Keely Alexander scored 7 points against Virgin Valley.

Routing Sky Pointe 57-12, Howard led four scorers in double figures with a game-high 17 points.

Cox added 14 points, and senior guard Hannah Estes and sophomore forward Kailee Fisher each scored 10 points.

The Lady Eagles will face Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 12, for senior night.

Flag football

Unable to jump ahead in the 3A Sunrise standings, Boulder City High School’s flag football team suffered a pair of losses to Del Sol on Friday, Feb. 1, and rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Feb 5.

Routed by the Dragons 33-13, the Lady Eagles couldn’t contain Del Sol quarterback Stephanie Tewart, who threw five touchdown passes.

On offense for the Lady Eagles, junior quarterback Madison Mullen connected with senior Elizabeth Taggard through the air for their lone touchdown.

Although playing much better against Virgin Valley, the Lady Eagles lost 12-7.

On offense, junior quarterback Makaela Perkins competed 6 of 13 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, connecting with senior Ryann Reese.

On the ground, junior running back Makena Arboreen rushed for 132 yards on 16 carries.

The Lady Eagles wrap up the regular season today at Chaparral.

