Roundup: Boys volleyball picks up first win

Boulder City High School boys volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, March 13, defeating 4A Clark 3-0 on the road.

Controlling momentum from the start, the Eagles routed the Chargers 27-25, 25-21, 25-19.

“It was nice to get a win under our belt,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “The boys played a cohesive smart match. We have taught them to think of themselves as a family, or in Hawaiian as an Ohana, and tonight they played liked that. They worked hard and communicated well.”

Sophomore Boen Huxford led the Eagles with 24 assists, sharing the ball early and often, while sophomore Dylan Mullins supplied 20 assists.

An all-around threat, Huxford also added 15 kills offensively, with a blocked shot.

Sophomore Preston Jorgensen added 17 kills, while junior Karson Bailey added 9 kills.

Avenging their season-opening loss to 4A Legacy 3-0, the Eagles show signs of promise. Despite falling 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 to the Longhorns, Huxford dished out 11 assists, while Jorgensen tallied 9 kills.

On the road this week, the Eagles will travel to 3A Somerset Academy-Sky Pointe on Monday and 4A Coronado on Tuesday.

Swimming

Gearing up for what is expected to be another championship season, both Boulder City High School swimming programs were at their best Saturday, March 10, at Heritage Park, dominating their preseason relay meet.

Despite swimming against a large 4A field both programs are already in midseason form, with the girls winning five events, while the boys won three.

Diversifying their lineups, the Lady Eagles placed first in the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard breaststroke and 400-yard medley relays.

Juniors Annika Freiburger (100-yard butterfly, 200-yard breaststroke, 400-yard medley) and Rose Pouch (200-yard backstroke, 200-yard butterfly, 400-yard medley) were each part of three winning teams for the Lady Eagles, along with sophomores Audrey Selinger (100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, 200- yard breaststroke) and Quinci Thomas (200- yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 400-yard medley).

Junior Aimee Garcia (200-yard breaststroke, 400-yard medley), sophomore Megan Johnson (100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly) and freshman Daphne Thompson (200-yard backstroke, 200-yard butterfly) were each part of two winning teams.

Freshman Isabella Fecteau (100-yard butterfly) and Katie Gray (200-yard backstroke) were each part of one event.

Sticking with more of an organized approach, senior Clayton Pendleton, juniors A.J. Pouch and Chandler Larson and freshman Joe Purdy placed first in the 400-yard medley, while senior Robbie Leavitt, junior Ty Pendleton and freshmen Charlie Larson and Seth Woodbury placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Eagles team of Larson, Pendleton, A.J. Pouch and Leavitt placed first in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Already forming winning habits, the Eagles will kick off the regular season Saturday at Municipal against Southeast Career Technical Academy.

Track

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs placed fifth out of 12 programs Friday, March 9, at Virgin Valley High School in the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational.

Finishing with an overall team score of 69.5 points, senior Zach Trone placed in the top six in all four of his events.

The top points earner for the Eagles, Trone finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 39-10, while finishing second in the long jump (20-7) and third in the 200-meter dash (23.21 seconds).

Trone finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.69 seconds.

“Zach had a very successful meet,” boys head coach Staci Selinger said. “He had some good competition, which helps bring out the best in an athlete. He is working really hard and I hope to see him challenge some school records this season. I expect to see great things from him this season.”

Earning key points from their hurdles team, junior Justice Tilman led the Eagles with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.71 seconds.

Senior Buddy Boggs (18.69 seconds) and freshman Sonny Peck (20.88) placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles.

“Our hurdlers were really fun to watch,” Selinger said. “Buddy got a personal best in the 110 hurdles and Sonny surprised all of us with a very strong performance. I’m excited to see him continue to improve. Justice is also consistently getting stronger and faster each day. He looks amazing in practice and will have a lot of success over the season. “

Boggs also placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5-6, while senior Bryce Rogers placed third in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet.

Finishing with an overall team score of 61 points, the Lady Eagles were led by a strong group of regional qualifiers.

One of the top throwing teams at the event, senior Nicole Valle placed third in shot put with a heave of 26-9 and fifth in discus at 80-5.

Junior Erin Cowley placed fourth in both the shot put (26-8.5) and discus (81-11), while senior Maggie Roe placed third in discus with a toss of 84-10.

In hurdles, junior Geri Wachtel made a statement early placing third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.16 seconds) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (57.71 seconds).

Junior Alyssa Williams placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (21.07 seconds), while freshman Sophie Dickerman placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (58.75 seconds).

“Geri and Alyssa did awesome and came and out and qualified for regionals right away,” girls head coach Sara Fisher said. “This was Sophie’s first time and she was close. We’ve set a goal to get her qualified this Friday. Nicole (Valle), Erin (Cowley), and Maggie (Roe) all came out throwing great as well.”

Rounding out the Lady Eagles’ core, senior Sierra Selinger finished fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:35.32 and sixth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:48.14, while sophomores Leyre Perez and Paige Kalastro each finished seventh in the high jump with leaps of 4 feet.

Heading back to Virgin Valley today for an away meet, the Eagles will face off against Cheyenne, Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley, before heading to Arbor View on Friday for the 4A-laden invitational.

Boys Golf

The Boulder City High School boys golf team opened their season with an 11th-place finish out of 18 teams in the 4A-laden Pahrump Valley Invitational at Mountain Falls on Saturday, March 10.

Finishing with an overall team score of 691, the Eagles shot plus 115 over par behind their next budding star freshman Blake Schaper.

In his first high school golf meet, Schaper finished tied for 23rd with a score 159, 15 over 144 par. Coming out strong on day one, Schaper shot a 77, placing him tied for 17th.

Finishing in the top half as well, senior Jackson Wright tied for 34th, shooting 166 over the two-day event, while junior Kevin Phelps placed 56th with a score of 177.

Sophomore Dustin Landerman finished 72nd with a score of 198, while freshman Kyle Carducci placed 74th with a score of 199.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.