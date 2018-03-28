Roundup: Boys track team tops Eldorado meet

Boulder City High School boys track and field team placed first March 21 at Eldorado’s five-team weekday meet.

Boulder City High School boys track and field team placed first March 21 at Eldorado’s five-team weekday meet.

Finishing with an overall team score of 131.5 points, the Eagles edged past Eldorado (108) and rival Moapa Valley (50.5).

Senior Zach Trone placed first individually in the 100-meter dash (11.67 seconds), 400-meter dash (53.47 seconds) and triple jump (41 feet), finishing as the Eagles’ top points earner.

Trone joined with sophomore Javier Milans, and juniors Justice Tilman and Elias Woodbury for the Eagles’ 4×400 relay team, which finished first with a time of 3:41.

Senior Buddy Boggs placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (17.98 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (45.48 seconds) and second in the high jump (5-10) and pole vault (12 feet). Boggs finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 37- 5.

“Buddy is an all-around solid athlete that we can always count on to score well,” boys head coach Staci Selinger said. “He is focusing more this year on his best events and we are going to see great things from him over the season.”

Gaining more contributions from their senior-laden core, Briggs Huxford finished second in the pole vault (12 feet) and long jump (19 feet), while Casey Bacon finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.81 seconds) and 200-meter dash (24.33 seconds).

Senior Anthony Cimino finished third in the 200-meter dash (24.23 seconds) and sixth the 100-meter dash (12.11 seconds), while Woodbury and freshman Julian Balmer finished second and third, respectively, in the 400-meter dash.

Playing their role in the Eagles’ dominance freshman Spencer Torgesen finished second in the 3200-meter run (12:01) and fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:28), as freshmen Sonny Peck finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (20.18 seconds), Ethan Speaker placed fourth in the high jump (5-8) and Jake Trone finished fourth in the triple jump (36-3).

Finishing in third place with a team score of 73.5 points, the Lady Eagles narrowly missed out on second place behind Moapa Valley (74.5). Host Eldorado claim the top spot with 129 points.

“I think we are off to a great start,” girls head coach Sara Fisher said. “The team is doing an amazing job of supporting and pushing each other to be their best. I’m happy to see them growing both as a team and as athletes.”

Growing into a budding star, freshman Kamry Bailey finished first in the high jump (4-10), third in the triple jump (32-3). Bailey also placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14-9, finishing as one of the Lady Eagles’ top points earners.

Mixing youth with experience, senior Sierra Selinger finished first in the 1600-meter (5:49) and 3200-meter runs (12:43), while senior Maggie Roe finished first in the discus with a heave of 91-10.

Senior Taylor Tenney finished third in the long jump with a leap of 15-10.

Junior Alyssa Williams finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (58.28 seconds) and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (20.05 seconds), while junior Kaitlyn Miller finished third in the discus (81-9).

Sophomore Paige Kalastro finished fourth in the high jump (4-6) and seventh in the long jump (13-1), while sophomore Sophie Dickerman finished second in the1600-meter run (6:29).

Off for the remainder of spring break, Boulder City will resume its season April 7 with a trip to California for the Ocean View Small Schools Invitational.

Swimming

Both Boulder City High School swims programs were on top of their game March 20 at Henderson’s Multigenerational pool, defeating rival Moapa Valley and Desert Pines.

Winning all eight individual events, the Lady Eagles finished with an overall score of 219, followed by Moapa Valley (96) and Desert Pines (54).

Leading the way, the Lady Eagles’ junior core of Aimee Garcia, Annika Freiburger and Rose Pouch each won two events.

Already in postseason form, Garcia finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.97) and 500-yard freestyle (5:12.97), while Freiburger finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.84 seconds) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.75).

Pouch finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (53.44 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:00.91).

Junior Ashleigh Wood finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:28.07, while sophomore Quinci Thomas finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.94).

Winning seven individual events, the boys finished with a team score of 208, followed by Moapa Valley (109) and Desert Pines (43).

Forming a solid one-two punch, junior A.J. Pouch finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (53.43 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (1:54.99), while freshman Joe Purdy finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (53.43 seconds) and 200-yard freestyle (1:56.27).

Senior Andre Pappas (50-yard freestyle), junior Chandler Larson (500-yard freestyle) and freshman Seth Woodbury (100-yard breaststroke) all won an event each for the Eagles.

Looking to continue their early season dominance, Boulder City resumes competition April 7 against Las Vegas at Heritage Park.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.