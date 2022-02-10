69°F
Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 9, 2022 - 4:49 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 points in the Eagles’ 72-38 victory over Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ellie Speaker carries the ball toward the end zone Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, as Boulder City High School’s girls flag football team defeated Eldorado 39-0.

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

Rolling past Coral Academy 56-43, senior forward Gavin Douglas led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Bruce Woodbury added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Roman Rose added 8 points and junior guard Bret Pendleton added 6 points.

Peaking at the right time, the Eagles have been on a tear in 2022, routing Southeast Career Technical Academy 72-38.

In control the entire game, senior guard Martin Thompson scored a game-high 22 points. Douglas added 11 points, junior forward Brayden Jones added 9 points, and senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 points.

Flag football

Peaking at the right time, Boulder City High School’s flag football team rolled to its third consecutive victory, defeating Spring Valley on Feb. 3 and Eldorado on Tuesday.

Blanking Eldorado 39-0, junior quarterback Salah Coplin turned in her best performance of the season, completing 12 of 16 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 37 yards on four carries.

In relief, junior quarterback Cheyenne Kirk completed five of 11 for 25 passing yards and a touchdown.

Through the air, junior Ava Payne proved to be an elite playmaker, catching seven passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Camilla Forneris caught four passes for 24 yards and a score.

On defense, junior Ella Morris snagged a pair of interceptions, while making four tackles.

Hanging on to defeat Spring Valley 33-26 earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles advanced to 7-4 on the season.

Currently in a tie for second place in the Desert League, the Lady Eagles will conclude the regular season tonight on the road against Western, with postseason play beginning Tuesday.

Bowling

Advancing in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team rolled past Valley 1,903-1,247 on Monday, Feb. 7.

Playing at an all-time high in the state quarterfinals, senior Jason Bardol led the way with a score of 626. Freshman Jacob Madrigal added a score of 473 and senior William Wallace bowled a 444 against the Vikings.

In round one of the quarterfinals the girls fell 1,453-1,363 to Canyon Springs. Freshman Madalyn Salas led the way with a score of 400, and senior Quinlon Powers bowled a 359.

In individual play at the state tournament, Salas finished second, falling to The Meadows’ Nashrah Qureshi 265-222.

For the boys, Bardol placed third, defeating The Meadows’ Lawrence Zhang 449-268.

Coverage of the remainder of the boys state tournament will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado H ...
Girls eye first-place spot in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

(Deborah Wall) Reassembly of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, started in 1968. I ...
Bridge extends welcome to Havasu visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Moving one of England’s tourist attractions to the American Southwest sounded far-fetched until somebody did it. Now it has become the second most popular tourist destination in Arizona, only being outdone by the Grand Canyon.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Gavin Douglas, senior forward for Boulder City High School’s ...
Boys boost win streak to 5
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing some of its best basketball of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games, defeating both Southeast Career Technical Academy and Coral Academy during its most recent slates.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Helping contribute to the Lady Eagles’ 45-40 victory over So ...
Forced turnovers lead to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team won a pair of games recently to reach the .500 mark, advancing to 8-8 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles rally against SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

(Colton Bosnos) As a member of the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team, Colton Bosnos, ...
BCHS alum named director of football operations in Colorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Turning his love and passion for sports into a career, Boulder City class of 2014 graduate Colton Bosnos has been named the new director of football operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.