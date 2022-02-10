Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday , Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 points in the Eagles’ 72-38 victory over Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ellie Speaker carries the ball toward the end zone Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, as Boulder City High School’s girls flag football team defeated Eldorado 39-0.

Rolling past Coral Academy 56-43, senior forward Gavin Douglas led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Bruce Woodbury added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Roman Rose added 8 points and junior guard Bret Pendleton added 6 points.

Peaking at the right time, the Eagles have been on a tear in 2022, routing Southeast Career Technical Academy 72-38.

In control the entire game, senior guard Martin Thompson scored a game-high 22 points. Douglas added 11 points, junior forward Brayden Jones added 9 points, and senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 points.

Flag football

Peaking at the right time, Boulder City High School’s flag football team rolled to its third consecutive victory, defeating Spring Valley on Feb. 3 and Eldorado on Tuesday.

Blanking Eldorado 39-0, junior quarterback Salah Coplin turned in her best performance of the season, completing 12 of 16 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 37 yards on four carries.

In relief, junior quarterback Cheyenne Kirk completed five of 11 for 25 passing yards and a touchdown.

Through the air, junior Ava Payne proved to be an elite playmaker, catching seven passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Camilla Forneris caught four passes for 24 yards and a score.

On defense, junior Ella Morris snagged a pair of interceptions, while making four tackles.

Hanging on to defeat Spring Valley 33-26 earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles advanced to 7-4 on the season.

Currently in a tie for second place in the Desert League, the Lady Eagles will conclude the regular season tonight on the road against Western, with postseason play beginning Tuesday.

Bowling

Advancing in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team rolled past Valley 1,903-1,247 on Monday, Feb. 7.

Playing at an all-time high in the state quarterfinals, senior Jason Bardol led the way with a score of 626. Freshman Jacob Madrigal added a score of 473 and senior William Wallace bowled a 444 against the Vikings.

In round one of the quarterfinals the girls fell 1,453-1,363 to Canyon Springs. Freshman Madalyn Salas led the way with a score of 400, and senior Quinlon Powers bowled a 359.

In individual play at the state tournament, Salas finished second, falling to The Meadows’ Nashrah Qureshi 265-222.

For the boys, Bardol placed third, defeating The Meadows’ Lawrence Zhang 449-268.

Coverage of the remainder of the boys state tournament will appear in next week’s issue.

