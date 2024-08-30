Nelson leads the way in pair of victories

Putting on an offensive clinic, Boulder City High School girls soccer is currently on a two-game winning streak, after defeating Chaparral 9-0 on Aug. 26.

“We played pretty well against Chaparral,” head coach Kristin Shelton said. “The girls are definitely becoming more cohesive as a team while they are on the field, connecting passes and looking for runs. I’m proud of what they did in the game. I know we will just continue to get better.”

Breaking out for her first standout performance of the season, junior Makayla Nelson scored five goals with an assist for the Eagles, while senior Abbey Byington added a pair of goals and three assists.

Junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh added a goal with a pair of assists, whilesophomore Shasta Willett recorded a goal.

Sophomore Sylvie Jensen and freshman Sophia Elburn each added assists.

Sophomore Reese Pusko netted a shutout in goal.

“We have so many players that come up with big plays throughout the game,” Shelton said. “If each girl simultaneously steps onto the field and gives 100% effort, we should be seen as threatening.”

Defeating The Meadows 2-1 on Aug. 22, Nelson and Jenas-Keogh each recorded goals, while Byington and Willett had assists.

To start the season, Nelson has scored a goal in all three games.

“We recognize the importance of having Mack in our offense,” Shelton said. “We have to get creative at times to figure out where to utilize her best, depending on the team we’re playing. That’s what’s great about her though. We are able to move her around and she will keep putting up those shots.”

Looking to continue their winning streak the Eagles (2-1) will host Mojave on Tuesday.

