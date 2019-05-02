Moapa holds off BCHS

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Joey Giunta tags a Moapa Valley runner out at first base Monday, April 29, in the Eagles' 10-6 loss.

Playing for first place in the 3A Sunrise League, Boulder City High School’s baseball team fell to rival Moapa Valley 10-6 on Monday, April 29.

Battling wet field conditions, the Pirates jumped out to a 5-0 lead entering the fourth inning off of a pair of errors before the Eagles’ bats came alive.

Going back-and-forth throughout the later innings, the Eagles scored two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the sixth inning but were unable to hold off Moapa Valley’s consistent offensive attack.

Junior Clark Newby finished 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and a double. Senior Jimmy Dunagan finished 2 for 3 with a double.

Finishing their three-game slate with a 2-2 record, the Eagles defeated Sunrise Mountain 16-3 on April 25 and Coronado 14-1 on Friday, April 26.

Against the Miners, Dunagan (3 for 3, one double), senior Brendan Thorpe (2 for 4, two doubles) and sophomores Scott Bahde (1 for 1) and Joey Giunta (2 for 3, one double) all drove in three runs apiece.

On the mound, senior Brian Miller picked up the win, throwing a complete five innings. He struck out six batters.

Against Coronado, Giunta finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and sophomore Troy Connell finished 2 for 3 with one double and four RBIs.

Thorpe picked up the victory after throwing an inning of relief.

Preparing for the playoffs as the 3A Sunrise No. 2 seed, the Eagles concluded their regular season Wednesday, May 1, against rival Virgin Valley. Results from their outing against the Bulldogs will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.