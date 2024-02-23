Lady Eagles second in state

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 28-6 on Feb. 20, but still look at this season as a success.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner The Boulder City High School girls flag football team came up short against Virgin Valley but still captured second place at the state championship Tuesday night.

“Obviously, we’re still a little bitter after losing in the state championship game, but to end up in the state finals was special,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “Coming into the season we were just trying to make the playoffs. We really didn’t know how the season was going to play out so to make it to the end was a great accomplishment for us.”

Ending the season with a 16-3 record, with two of those losses coming to Virgin Valley, Ruth remains optimistic that next season could be even better with a lot of his starters returning.

“Our future is definitely bright,” he said. “Obviously we’re losing some key seniors, like you do every year, but we’re really excited about this junior class and we have some girls on junior varsity that we expect to come in and compete.”

Having chances to end their season with a win, the Eagles got into the red zone four times against the Bulldogs, but were only able to come away with one score.

“All the credit goes to them,” Ruth said. “We had opportunities to put points on the board and they stopped us.”

Ending her junior campaign, quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 13 of 24 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown in the air, while rushing for 76 yards on eight attempts.

“I thought Makayla did a great job this season,” Ruth said. “Coming into the year, we weren’t sure who was going to be our quarterback but she stepped in and did a great job.“

Ending her senior season, Izabel Rehrer caught four passes for 30 yards and a score, while rushing for 18 yards on three attempts.

Defensively, senior Jordyn Wetherbee made four tackles with a sack, while junior Rylea St.Clair Blosfield added a sack.

