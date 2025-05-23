73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field a ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field against Pahrump Valley in a 9-8 victory on May 7.
More Stories
Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third cons ...
BCHS boys three-peat in the pool
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 22, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.

Reigning supreme as the top team in the South, the Eagles used a six-run fourth inning to get past SLAM, highlighted by a 4 for 4 performance at the plate from Baylee Cook, who drove in a pair of runs.

Payton Rogers (2 for 3) and Rhiley Beck (1 for 3) also drove in runs for the Eagles, with Rogers earning the win on the mound.

The Eagles fell to Fernley 7-2 in their first matchup, followed by an additional 15-3 defeat.

In her final game with the Eagles, Hayden Nordstrom batted 2 for 3 while Rogers finished 1 for 2 with a three-run home run.

Baseball

Compiling a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School baseball finished their season with a 21-16 record.

Getting the best of Northern Nevada challenger Churchill County in their opening-round matchup at state, the Eagles held on for a 9-8 victory on May 15, before losses to Truckee (9-6) and The Meadows (5-2) on May 16.

Propelling the Eagles to victory against Churchill County, Gauge Rhodes batted 2 for 4 with two runs batted in and a double, while Karter Law batted 2 for 4 with an RBI double.

Cael Starley (2 for 3) and Spencer Aten (1 for 3) each drove in a run.

On the mound, Tate Crine picked up the victory, throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts.

Against Truckee, Gavin Robinson and Gauge Andrews each batted 2 for 3, while Ethan Wagstaff batted 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Against The Meadows, Steven Uszynski batted 3 for 3, while Gavin Flake batted 2 for 2 with an RBI double.

Golf

Competing at Ruby View, Boulder City High School boys golf finished fourth out of six teams at the 3A state meet.

Finishing as the second Southern Nevada team, the Eagles ended with a team score of 688, just trailing third-place finisher Virgin Valley (674).

Northern challenger Elko won the meet with a low score of 644.

Individually, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich both finished tied for11th with a score of 164, while Hank Stark finished 28th out of 48 golfers with a score of 178.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy BCHS Taking home some hardware, Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in both the high ...
Jenas-Keogh comes home with the gold

Finishing her junior campaign with style, girls track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh made sure Boulder City High School track and field had a representative on the podium at the 3A state meet.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Boulder City High School boys swim team celebrates their third cons ...
BCHS boys three-peat in the pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School dominated the competition on May 17 at the Moana Springs Community Aquatic Center in Reno.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Rhiley Beck drives the ball up field against Pahrump Vall ...
Beck, bats lead Lady Eagles to region title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball finished as 3A Southern Region champions on May 10, after knocking off SLAM Academy 10-0 in the finals on May 8.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The boys swim team celebrate winning the 3A Southern Regional champ ...
Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Swimming at Pavilion Pool on May 9, Boulder City High School boys swimming finished as 3A Southern Region champions, while the girls finished as region runner-ups.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sam O'Shaughnessy lofts the ball past the Somerset Losee ...
Volleyball falls short for state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball’s quest for a fifth consecutive 3A state championship was denied on May 13 after falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 in the state championship match.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon S ...
Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as the 3A regional runner-up, Boulder City High School baseball has punched their ticket into the 3A state tournament, after falling to the The Meadows 10-1 in the regional championship game on May 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The ...
Eagles have to wait for postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review David Zwahlen swats the ball into the opposing court agai ...
Eagles on quest for another state volleyball title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defending their state championship with pride, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Somerset Losee 3-1 on May 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Preston Van Beveren floats the ball past a Western defend ...
Volleyball still on pace for 5th state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Goal No. 1 is complete for Boulder City High School boys volleyball, who won the regular season Mountain League title, giving them the top seed heading into the postseason.