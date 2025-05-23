Lady Eagles fall to eventual state champions

Finishing with a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School softball defeated Southern challenger SLAM Academy 8-3 on May 16, followed by a pair of losses to eventual state champion Fernley.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hayden Nordstorm hits a ball up the middle of the field against Pahrump Valley in a 9-8 victory on May 7.

Reigning supreme as the top team in the South, the Eagles used a six-run fourth inning to get past SLAM, highlighted by a 4 for 4 performance at the plate from Baylee Cook, who drove in a pair of runs.

Payton Rogers (2 for 3) and Rhiley Beck (1 for 3) also drove in runs for the Eagles, with Rogers earning the win on the mound.

The Eagles fell to Fernley 7-2 in their first matchup, followed by an additional 15-3 defeat.

In her final game with the Eagles, Hayden Nordstrom batted 2 for 3 while Rogers finished 1 for 2 with a three-run home run.

Baseball

Compiling a 1-2 record in the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School baseball finished their season with a 21-16 record.

Getting the best of Northern Nevada challenger Churchill County in their opening-round matchup at state, the Eagles held on for a 9-8 victory on May 15, before losses to Truckee (9-6) and The Meadows (5-2) on May 16.

Propelling the Eagles to victory against Churchill County, Gauge Rhodes batted 2 for 4 with two runs batted in and a double, while Karter Law batted 2 for 4 with an RBI double.

Cael Starley (2 for 3) and Spencer Aten (1 for 3) each drove in a run.

On the mound, Tate Crine picked up the victory, throwing 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts.

Against Truckee, Gavin Robinson and Gauge Andrews each batted 2 for 3, while Ethan Wagstaff batted 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Against The Meadows, Steven Uszynski batted 3 for 3, while Gavin Flake batted 2 for 2 with an RBI double.

Golf

Competing at Ruby View, Boulder City High School boys golf finished fourth out of six teams at the 3A state meet.

Finishing as the second Southern Nevada team, the Eagles ended with a team score of 688, just trailing third-place finisher Virgin Valley (674).

Northern challenger Elko won the meet with a low score of 644.

Individually, Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich both finished tied for11th with a score of 164, while Hank Stark finished 28th out of 48 golfers with a score of 178.