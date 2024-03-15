Lady Eagles dominant so far in softball

Currently riding a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball is on a roll, having not allowed a run yet in 3A play.

Photo courtesy Angelica Moorhead The Boulder City girls softball team looks to continue their winning ways, building on their 3-0 record so far this season.

Routing Del Sol 17-0 on March 6 and Pinecrest Academy 16-0 on March 8, head coach Anjelica Moorhead is excited to see her team playing well.

“It’s definitely nice getting some wins, especially after our rough outing at the Colorado River Tournament,” she said. “This upcoming weekend we travel to St. George for our second tournament of the season and we’re looking forward to some better softball.”

Routing Del Sol, the Eagles collected 15 hits, powered by senior Jordyn Wetherbee who batted 2-for-3 with four runs batted in.

Scoring runs in bunches, seniors Talynn Madrid (2-for-2) and Alexis Farrar (2-for-3) each drove in three runs apiece, while junior Kylie Czubernat batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

“We have many girls who are capable of stepping up and contributing to getting those extra runs,” Moorhead said. “I’m sure it allows our heavy hitters to relax and know they will be getting help at the plate. Whatever it takes, working together as a team either by hitting, bunting or slapping to get the job done and win ballgames.”

On the mound, Czubernat picked up the victory, striking out six batters.

Routing Pinecrest Academy, Madrid and Czubernat each batted 1-for-1 with two RBIs, while junior Baylee Cook batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.

On the mound, sophomore Payton Rogers picked up the victory, striking out nine batters.

In St. George this weekend for a spring break tournament, the Eagles will return home to host Mater East on Monday and Moapa Valley on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.