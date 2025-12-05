Wrestlers have high hopes for season

Coming off of a third-place finish at regionals last season, Boulder City High School wrestling comes into the season with high hopes.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode After finishing first at regionals as a junior, Otis Ruth will look to become a state champion this upcoming season.

Leading the charge of optimism, Otis Ruth has his eyes set on the top prize after finishing as the regional champion last season at 138-pounds.

“My goal this year is to become a state champion and a returning regional champion,” Ruth said. “I also want to focus on being a better leader on and off the mat to help build a strong and united team culture.”

Moving to 150 pounds this season, Ruth was named a captain this season by head coach Clint Garvin, who expects big things from his pupil.

“It’s not so much what I expect from him but rather what he expects from himself,” Garvin said. “He’s a motivated and hardworking kid that wants to achieve big things. I’m just here to help guide him in the right direction and help him however I can in order for him to achieve his goals.”

Serving as captains along with Ruth will be star returners Erick Garza and Coen Burrows.

Garza (132-pounds) and Burrows (157-pounds) each finished third at regionals last season.

Excited for his newcomers, Garvin said watch out for Bo Bradshaw (120 pounds), Troy Ervin (126 pounds), Jason Hastings (138 pounds) and Kash Steilen (190 pounds).

Rounding out the core will be, Paisley Clemons (106-pounds), Jackson Buettner (144 pounds), Blaine Claypool (165 pounds), Anthony Butterbaugh (215 pounds) and Tre Adams (285 pounds).

Currently there are no starters listed for 113 pounds and 175 pounds, but competition will be held.

Looking to challenge themselves early, the Eagles will host the BC Duals on Saturday.

“We plan to wrestle hard from whistle to whistle, take chances and have a performance-based mindset over an outcome-based mindset,” Garvin said. “We plan to have fun and enjoy the process.”