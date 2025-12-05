55°F
High School

Boys hoops look to rebuild

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a l ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a layup in the Eagles' 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.
Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming ...
Bowling team moves up to 4A
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode After finishing first at regionals as a junior, Otis Ruth will l ...
Wrestlers have high hopes for season
Boulder City High School softball star Payton Rogers signs her National letter of intent with N ...
Trio of Eagles sign letters of intent
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes upfield against Eldorado on Jan. ...
Lady Eagles move up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 4, 2025 - 5:24 pm
 

Bringing in nearly a completely new roster this season, Boulder City High School boys basketball relied on familiar faces to propel them to a 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.

“We’re young and inexperienced,” head coach John Balistere said. “We only have three returners who have given us varsity minutes, but we really like our newcomers. Overall, we feel we have a good team who can compete for a league title.”

Showing their experience in the season opener, Tyler Bradshaw scored a game-high 15 points, while Branch Danko added 14 points with 21 rebounds and four blocks.

Levi Randall, the Eagles’ third returner, added four points with 11 rebounds and a block.

“We’re going to really rely on those guys to be leaders for us,” Balistere said. “We lost a lot of scoring from last season, those three are tough and need to shoulder some of the load. Branch and Levi play really well inside and Tyler has a great shot.”

Making a great first impression against the Dragons, sophomores Noah Lund scored 12 points with two assists and two steals, while Kason Turner filled the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“Those are two guys we’re really excited about,” Balistere said. “They’re both talented players who will give us great minutes and versatility.”

Giving the Eagles another big body in the paint with a 6-foot-6 frame is Miles Alder, who added seven rebounds with two points.

Looking to compete for a league title, the Eagles will start league play on Monday against Cristo Rey, followed by a road game at The Meadows.

“We’ve won our league or shared the league title for the last seven years,” Balistere said. “We don’t expect that to change this season. It’s going to take the boys a few weeks to gel together, but we fully expect to be competitive.”

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following the elimination of the 3A classification for bowling, Boulder City High School will look to stay competitive in the newly-constructed 4A division.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a third-place finish at regionals last season, Boulder City High School wrestling comes into the season with high hopes.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

National Signing Day was kind to the Eagles on Nov. 12, with three Boulder City High School seniors signing their national letter of intent to continue their athletic careers at collegiate Division I programs.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state championship runner-up finish a season ago, Boulder City High School will look to finish the job this upcoming season.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Lincol ...
Girls hoops team on the rise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Posting a 20-win season last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball is excited for more this upcoming season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over ...
Eagles receive postseason football awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

From what started as a season of unknowns, eight Boulder City High School football players made their mark, being named to the All-Southern League team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Six Lady Eagles honored for volleyball play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls volleyball finish third in the 3A Southern League this past season, six Eagles were honored for their efforts.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cameron Riley crosses the finish line at Veterans Memori ...
Cross country underclassmen excel at state meet in Reno
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to Reno this past weekend for the 3A state meet, several Boulder City High School cross country rising stars got a taste of future success.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City running back Coen Burrows keeps fighting for ...
Season ends for BCHS football
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Unable to continue to advance in postseason play, Boulder City High School football bowed out on the road to rival Virgin Valley on Nov. 7 in a 39-6 defeat.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Leo Williams brings the ball up field against The Meadows ...
Three Lady Eagles make All-League squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Completing their season with a 7-6-4 record, six Boulder City High School girls soccer players were named to the 3A All-League team.