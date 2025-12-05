Boys hoops look to rebuild

Bringing in nearly a completely new roster this season, Boulder City High School boys basketball relied on familiar faces to propel them to a 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a layup in the Eagles' 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.

“We’re young and inexperienced,” head coach John Balistere said. “We only have three returners who have given us varsity minutes, but we really like our newcomers. Overall, we feel we have a good team who can compete for a league title.”

Showing their experience in the season opener, Tyler Bradshaw scored a game-high 15 points, while Branch Danko added 14 points with 21 rebounds and four blocks.

Levi Randall, the Eagles’ third returner, added four points with 11 rebounds and a block.

“We’re going to really rely on those guys to be leaders for us,” Balistere said. “We lost a lot of scoring from last season, those three are tough and need to shoulder some of the load. Branch and Levi play really well inside and Tyler has a great shot.”

Making a great first impression against the Dragons, sophomores Noah Lund scored 12 points with two assists and two steals, while Kason Turner filled the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“Those are two guys we’re really excited about,” Balistere said. “They’re both talented players who will give us great minutes and versatility.”

Giving the Eagles another big body in the paint with a 6-foot-6 frame is Miles Alder, who added seven rebounds with two points.

Looking to compete for a league title, the Eagles will start league play on Monday against Cristo Rey, followed by a road game at The Meadows.

“We’ve won our league or shared the league title for the last seven years,” Balistere said. “We don’t expect that to change this season. It’s going to take the boys a few weeks to gel together, but we fully expect to be competitive.”