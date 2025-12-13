Ruth goes 4-0 in home wrestling tourney

Hosting their annual BC Duals on Dec. 6, Boulder City High School wrestling finished fifth out of eight teams.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Senior Erick Garza lifts his opponent for a slam on Dec. 6 at the BC Duals.

Competing against Nevada programs Spring Valley, Moapa Valley, Las Vegas, Virgin Valley, Cheyenne, Lake Mead Christian Academy and Arizona program Mohave, junior Otis Ruth highlighted the effort with a 4-0 record.

Junior Coen Burrows finished with a mark of 3-1, while senior Erick Garza finished with a 2-2 record.

Results from the Eagles’ Dec. 10 match with Silverado and Foothill will appear in next week’s issue.

Girls basketball

Rebounding from an opening-season loss, Boulder City High School girls basketball picked up a pair of victories against Basic and Cristo Rey to advance to 2-1 on the season.

Defeating 4A Basic on the road 38-29 on Dec. 4, Kyra Stevens and Amaya Findlay each scored eight points, while Amaya Soares and Makenzie Martorano added seven points and six points, respectively.

Martorano led the way with 12 rebounds and two blocks, while Stevens added 10 rebounds.

Lauren Mueller recorded 10 rebounds as well, while Soares made five steals defensively.

Defeating Cristo Rey 49-5 on Dec. 8, Mueller scored 13 points with five rebounds and five steals, while Martorano added 10 points, six steals and four rebounds.

Looking to build upon their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling cruised to a 3-0 slate this past week, while the boys finished with a 2-1 record.

Picking up victories over Del Sol, Green Valley and Chaparral, Gillian Reese Samonte bowled a 1,403 over the three-match stretch, while Lillian Bardol bowled 1,197.

The boys picked up victories over Del Sol and Chaparral, while narrowly losing to Green Valley 1,866-1,810.

Over the three-match stretch, Bennet Forney bowled a 1,619, while Gavin Erne bowled a 1,376.

Up next for the Eagles will be SLAM Academy on Friday at Sam’s Town.