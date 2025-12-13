57°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Ruth goes 4-0 in home wrestling tourney

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Senior Erick Garza lifts his opponent for a slam on Dec. 6 at th ...
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Senior Erick Garza lifts his opponent for a slam on Dec. 6 at the BC Duals.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh runs the ball upfiel ...
Lady Eagles beat Moapa for first win
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk ...
Eagles off to hot start on court
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a l ...
Boys hoops look to rebuild
Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming ...
Bowling team moves up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 12, 2025 - 7:08 pm
 

Hosting their annual BC Duals on Dec. 6, Boulder City High School wrestling finished fifth out of eight teams.

Competing against Nevada programs Spring Valley, Moapa Valley, Las Vegas, Virgin Valley, Cheyenne, Lake Mead Christian Academy and Arizona program Mohave, junior Otis Ruth highlighted the effort with a 4-0 record.

Junior Coen Burrows finished with a mark of 3-1, while senior Erick Garza finished with a 2-2 record.

Results from the Eagles’ Dec. 10 match with Silverado and Foothill will appear in next week’s issue.

Girls basketball

Rebounding from an opening-season loss, Boulder City High School girls basketball picked up a pair of victories against Basic and Cristo Rey to advance to 2-1 on the season.

Defeating 4A Basic on the road 38-29 on Dec. 4, Kyra Stevens and Amaya Findlay each scored eight points, while Amaya Soares and Makenzie Martorano added seven points and six points, respectively.

Martorano led the way with 12 rebounds and two blocks, while Stevens added 10 rebounds.

Lauren Mueller recorded 10 rebounds as well, while Soares made five steals defensively.

Defeating Cristo Rey 49-5 on Dec. 8, Mueller scored 13 points with five rebounds and five steals, while Martorano added 10 points, six steals and four rebounds.

Looking to build upon their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling cruised to a 3-0 slate this past week, while the boys finished with a 2-1 record.

Picking up victories over Del Sol, Green Valley and Chaparral, Gillian Reese Samonte bowled a 1,403 over the three-match stretch, while Lillian Bardol bowled 1,197.

The boys picked up victories over Del Sol and Chaparral, while narrowly losing to Green Valley 1,866-1,810.

Over the three-match stretch, Bennet Forney bowled a 1,619, while Gavin Erne bowled a 1,376.

Up next for the Eagles will be SLAM Academy on Friday at Sam’s Town.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh runs the ball upfiel ...
Lady Eagles beat Moapa for first win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a season-opening defeat, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Moapa Valley 20-0 on Dec. 5 for their first victory of the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk ...
Eagles off to hot start on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a 3-0 start, Boulder City High School boys basketball is using their length to frustrate opponents early this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a l ...
Boys hoops look to rebuild
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bringing in nearly a completely new roster this season, Boulder City High School boys basketball relied on familiar faces to propel them to a 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.

Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming ...
Bowling team moves up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following the elimination of the 3A classification for bowling, Boulder City High School will look to stay competitive in the newly-constructed 4A division.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode After finishing first at regionals as a junior, Otis Ruth will l ...
Wrestlers have high hopes for season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a third-place finish at regionals last season, Boulder City High School wrestling comes into the season with high hopes.

Boulder City High School softball star Payton Rogers signs her National letter of intent with N ...
Trio of Eagles sign letters of intent
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

National Signing Day was kind to the Eagles on Nov. 12, with three Boulder City High School seniors signing their national letter of intent to continue their athletic careers at collegiate Division I programs.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes upfield against Eldorado on Jan. ...
Lady Eagles move up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state championship runner-up finish a season ago, Boulder City High School will look to finish the job this upcoming season.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Lincol ...
Girls hoops team on the rise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Posting a 20-win season last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball is excited for more this upcoming season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over ...
Eagles receive postseason football awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

From what started as a season of unknowns, eight Boulder City High School football players made their mark, being named to the All-Southern League team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Six Lady Eagles honored for volleyball play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls volleyball finish third in the 3A Southern League this past season, six Eagles were honored for their efforts.