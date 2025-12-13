57°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Lady Eagles beat Moapa for first win

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh runs the ball upfiel ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh runs the ball upfield against Cheyenne on Dec. 9. 
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk ...
Eagles off to hot start on court
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Senior Erick Garza lifts his opponent for a slam on Dec. 6 at th ...
Ruth goes 4-0 in home wrestling tourney
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a l ...
Boys hoops look to rebuild
Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming ...
Bowling team moves up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 12, 2025 - 7:10 pm
 

Rebounding from a season-opening defeat, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Moapa Valley 20-0 on Dec. 5 for their first victory of the season.

“It felt amazing,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “Anytime you beat a rival like Moapa it hits a little different, but for it to be our first win of the year made it even more special. Since the loss against Shadow, we’ve been grinding, trying to put all the pieces together and to finally see that work pay off, especially against Moapa, gave the whole team a huge boost.”

Ahead 13-0 late in the fourth quarter, star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh showed why she’s one of the most electric athletes in the state, busting out for a 79-yard touchdown run to seal the victory for the Eagles.

“That 79-yard touchdown with under 1:50 left was huge,” Cameron said. “Sancha and the rest of the offense completely caught Moapa off-guard and sealed the game. It was the perfect exclamation point to our win. It’s the kind of win that reminds you why you compete and gets everyone locked in for what’s ahead.”

Carrying the work load, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while catching five passes for 20 yards.

Breaking in a new quarterback, Tessa Hess completed 14 of 21 passing for 62 yards, connecting with Payton Rogers for a three-yard touchdown.

Rogers caught two passes for six yards and a score, while Shasta Ryan-Willett caught five passes for 33 yards and rushed for 22 yards on four carries.

Making plays on both sides of the ball, Ryan-Willett intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a score, while Hannah Stark added an interception in a shutout effort for the Eagles.

“Our defense prides itself on being tough and disciplined, and last week’s Shadow loss stung,” Cameron said. “So for them to come out, respond the right way and pitch a shutout says a lot about their character. That showed mental toughness and discipline. That’s the defense we’re used to seeing flying around, communicating and setting the tone. When they play like that, it gives the whole team confidence.”

Stark and Jenas-Keogh led the way defensively with eight tackles each, while Ryan-Willett and Nevaeh Eddins each recorded five tackles.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Basic today.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk ...
Eagles off to hot start on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a 3-0 start, Boulder City High School boys basketball is using their length to frustrate opponents early this season.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Senior Erick Garza lifts his opponent for a slam on Dec. 6 at th ...
Ruth goes 4-0 in home wrestling tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting their annual BC Duals on Dec. 6, Boulder City High School wrestling finished fifth out of eight teams.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a l ...
Boys hoops look to rebuild
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bringing in nearly a completely new roster this season, Boulder City High School boys basketball relied on familiar faces to propel them to a 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.

Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming ...
Bowling team moves up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following the elimination of the 3A classification for bowling, Boulder City High School will look to stay competitive in the newly-constructed 4A division.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode After finishing first at regionals as a junior, Otis Ruth will l ...
Wrestlers have high hopes for season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a third-place finish at regionals last season, Boulder City High School wrestling comes into the season with high hopes.

Boulder City High School softball star Payton Rogers signs her National letter of intent with N ...
Trio of Eagles sign letters of intent
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

National Signing Day was kind to the Eagles on Nov. 12, with three Boulder City High School seniors signing their national letter of intent to continue their athletic careers at collegiate Division I programs.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes upfield against Eldorado on Jan. ...
Lady Eagles move up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state championship runner-up finish a season ago, Boulder City High School will look to finish the job this upcoming season.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Lincol ...
Girls hoops team on the rise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Posting a 20-win season last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball is excited for more this upcoming season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over ...
Eagles receive postseason football awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

From what started as a season of unknowns, eight Boulder City High School football players made their mark, being named to the All-Southern League team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Six Lady Eagles honored for volleyball play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls volleyball finish third in the 3A Southern League this past season, six Eagles were honored for their efforts.