Lady Eagles beat Moapa for first win

Rebounding from a season-opening defeat, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Moapa Valley 20-0 on Dec. 5 for their first victory of the season.

“It felt amazing,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “Anytime you beat a rival like Moapa it hits a little different, but for it to be our first win of the year made it even more special. Since the loss against Shadow, we’ve been grinding, trying to put all the pieces together and to finally see that work pay off, especially against Moapa, gave the whole team a huge boost.”

Ahead 13-0 late in the fourth quarter, star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh showed why she’s one of the most electric athletes in the state, busting out for a 79-yard touchdown run to seal the victory for the Eagles.

“That 79-yard touchdown with under 1:50 left was huge,” Cameron said. “Sancha and the rest of the offense completely caught Moapa off-guard and sealed the game. It was the perfect exclamation point to our win. It’s the kind of win that reminds you why you compete and gets everyone locked in for what’s ahead.”

Carrying the work load, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while catching five passes for 20 yards.

Breaking in a new quarterback, Tessa Hess completed 14 of 21 passing for 62 yards, connecting with Payton Rogers for a three-yard touchdown.

Rogers caught two passes for six yards and a score, while Shasta Ryan-Willett caught five passes for 33 yards and rushed for 22 yards on four carries.

Making plays on both sides of the ball, Ryan-Willett intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a score, while Hannah Stark added an interception in a shutout effort for the Eagles.

“Our defense prides itself on being tough and disciplined, and last week’s Shadow loss stung,” Cameron said. “So for them to come out, respond the right way and pitch a shutout says a lot about their character. That showed mental toughness and discipline. That’s the defense we’re used to seeing flying around, communicating and setting the tone. When they play like that, it gives the whole team confidence.”

Stark and Jenas-Keogh led the way defensively with eight tackles each, while Ryan-Willett and Nevaeh Eddins each recorded five tackles.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Basic today.