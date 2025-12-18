Lady Eagles earn two key wins

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 3-1 on the season, defeating Cheyenne and Basic this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City quarterback Tessa Hess throws the ball down field against Cheyenne in a 19-0 victory on Dec. 9.

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 3-1 on the season, defeating Cheyenne and Basic this past week.

“The team looks like it’s really finding its rhythm right now,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “There’s more consistency on both sides of the ball, and the confidence has clearly grown with each win.

“One thing that stands out is they’re playing cleaner football, making better decisions in key moments and finishing games strong. Momentum is definitely on our side, and it feels like they’re starting to play to their potential.”

Defeating Cheyenne 19-0 on Dec. 9, quarterback Tessa Hess completed 13 of 22 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while playmaker Sancha Jenas-Keogh paired a touchdown pass with 88 rushing yards on the ground.

Spreading the ball around, Mariah Ngo (44 receiving yards), Jenas-Keogh (41 receiving yards) and Kennedy Steckeberg (seven receiving yards) each caught touchdown passes.

On defense in the shutout effort, Hannah Stark made eight tackles, while Hess intercepted a pass.

Defeating Basic 19-0 on Dec. 11, Hess completed 12 of 17 passing for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

“Tessa has taken a big step forward the last few games,” Cameron said. “Early in the season, you could see flashes of her ability, but she was still settling into the role and adjusting to the speed and responsibilities of being the quarterback. Now she looks much more comfortable and confident.

“She’s learning how to read thedefense better as well as trust her instincts. Her growth has played an important role in the team’s recent success. It’s great to see the collective effort of all of the players.”

Getting contributions on offense from everyone, Payton Rogers caught a pair of touchdown passes, while Steckeberg also hauled in a touchdown pass.

On the ground, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 137 yards.

On defense, Jenas-Keogh made eight tackles, while Stark and Rogers each made six.

Off for the remainder of the year, the Eagles will be back on the field on Jan. 9 for a home game with SECTA.