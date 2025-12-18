64°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
High School

Lady Eagles earn two key wins

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City quarterback Tessa Hess throws the ball down ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City quarterback Tessa Hess throws the ball down field against Cheyenne in a 19-0 victory on Dec. 9.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Hosting Foothill on Dec. 10, 157-pound Boulder City High School ...
BCHS wrestlers put forth strong showing at home in busy week
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Tyler Bradshaw goes up for a layup aga ...
Eagles pick up win over rival Moapa
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh runs the ball upfiel ...
Lady Eagles beat Moapa for first win
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk ...
Eagles off to hot start on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 18, 2025 - 3:06 pm
 

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 3-1 on the season, defeating Cheyenne and Basic this past week.

“The team looks like it’s really finding its rhythm right now,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “There’s more consistency on both sides of the ball, and the confidence has clearly grown with each win.

“One thing that stands out is they’re playing cleaner football, making better decisions in key moments and finishing games strong. Momentum is definitely on our side, and it feels like they’re starting to play to their potential.”

Defeating Cheyenne 19-0 on Dec. 9, quarterback Tessa Hess completed 13 of 22 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while playmaker Sancha Jenas-Keogh paired a touchdown pass with 88 rushing yards on the ground.

Spreading the ball around, Mariah Ngo (44 receiving yards), Jenas-Keogh (41 receiving yards) and Kennedy Steckeberg (seven receiving yards) each caught touchdown passes.

On defense in the shutout effort, Hannah Stark made eight tackles, while Hess intercepted a pass.

Defeating Basic 19-0 on Dec. 11, Hess completed 12 of 17 passing for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

“Tessa has taken a big step forward the last few games,” Cameron said. “Early in the season, you could see flashes of her ability, but she was still settling into the role and adjusting to the speed and responsibilities of being the quarterback. Now she looks much more comfortable and confident.

“She’s learning how to read thedefense better as well as trust her instincts. Her growth has played an important role in the team’s recent success. It’s great to see the collective effort of all of the players.”

Getting contributions on offense from everyone, Payton Rogers caught a pair of touchdown passes, while Steckeberg also hauled in a touchdown pass.

On the ground, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 137 yards.

On defense, Jenas-Keogh made eight tackles, while Stark and Rogers each made six.

Off for the remainder of the year, the Eagles will be back on the field on Jan. 9 for a home game with SECTA.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Hosting Foothill on Dec. 10, 157-pound Boulder City High School ...
BCHS wrestlers put forth strong showing at home in busy week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School wrestling was busy this past week, competing in a tri-dual at home on Dec. 10, followed by a trip to La Costa Canyon in Carlsbad, Calif. on Dec. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Tyler Bradshaw goes up for a layup aga ...
Eagles pick up win over rival Moapa
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a big victory over Moapa Valley on Dec. 12, rebounding from defeat against The Meadows on Dec. 10. They are now 4-1 on the young season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Star running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh runs the ball upfiel ...
Lady Eagles beat Moapa for first win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a season-opening defeat, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Moapa Valley 20-0 on Dec. 5 for their first victory of the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk ...
Eagles off to hot start on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a 3-0 start, Boulder City High School boys basketball is using their length to frustrate opponents early this season.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Senior Erick Garza lifts his opponent for a slam on Dec. 6 at th ...
Ruth goes 4-0 in home wrestling tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting their annual BC Duals on Dec. 6, Boulder City High School wrestling finished fifth out of eight teams.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School forward Branch Danko puts up a l ...
Boys hoops look to rebuild
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bringing in nearly a completely new roster this season, Boulder City High School boys basketball relied on familiar faces to propel them to a 55-44 victory over Del Sol on Dec. 1.

Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming ...
Bowling team moves up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following the elimination of the 3A classification for bowling, Boulder City High School will look to stay competitive in the newly-constructed 4A division.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode After finishing first at regionals as a junior, Otis Ruth will l ...
Wrestlers have high hopes for season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a third-place finish at regionals last season, Boulder City High School wrestling comes into the season with high hopes.

Boulder City High School softball star Payton Rogers signs her National letter of intent with N ...
Trio of Eagles sign letters of intent
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

National Signing Day was kind to the Eagles on Nov. 12, with three Boulder City High School seniors signing their national letter of intent to continue their athletic careers at collegiate Division I programs.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes upfield against Eldorado on Jan. ...
Lady Eagles move up to 4A
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state championship runner-up finish a season ago, Boulder City High School will look to finish the job this upcoming season.