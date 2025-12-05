55°F
High School

Bowling team moves up to 4A

Courtesy photo Garth Schulz Moving to the highly competitive for a classification this upcoming season, Boulder City High School bowling will look to be competitive
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 4, 2025 - 5:23 pm
 

Following the elimination of the 3A classification for bowling, Boulder City High School will look to stay competitive in the newly-constructed 4A division.

Getting their first taste of life in the 4A, the Eagles experienced mixed results on Dec. 1, splitting matches with Sloan Canyon at South Point.

Picking up a win in their season opener, the girls cruised to a 1,396-774 victory, behind a strong performance from Gillian Reese Samonte, who finished with the high score of 429.

Lillian Bardol (388) and Mary June Karisen (327) also turned in strong performances, while Audrey Humes bowled a 252.

“The girls did well,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “They beat the boys in the second game behind Gillian’s 189 game. If they continue to improve, they will definitely challenge for a spot in the playoffs.”

Suffering an opening-season loss, the boys fell to Sloan Canyon 1,728-1,470.

“The boys struggled in the first match,” Schulz said. “Some of the junior varsity bowlers did well, but we need to be consistent. There will be some changes in the line-up as they continue to improve.”

Leading the way for the boys, Austin Hower bowled a 415, while Bennet Forney finished with a score of 407.

Gavin Gross added a 371. Noah Castaneda (190) and Gavin Ere (87) split time as the Eagles’ fourth bowler.

Off to a busy start this season, the Eagles will face off against Chaparral today, followed by Green Valley on Friday and Del Sol on Monday. They’ll wrap up with Southeast Career Technical Academy on Wednesday.

“The move to 4A will be a challenge,” Schulz said. “We have an inexperienced team as we have few varsity returners. However, the athletes have great attitudes and are working hard on improving. They are up to the challenge.”

