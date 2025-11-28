Trio of Eagles sign letters of intent

49°F
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 28, 2025 - 9:44 am
 

National Signing Day was kind to the Eagles on Nov. 12, with three Boulder City High School seniors signing their national letter of intent to continue their athletic careers at collegiate Division I programs.

Achieving their goals and finding future homes were boys swim star Duncan McClaren (St. Bonaventure), softball star Payton Rogers (Northern Colorado) and boys volleyball star David Zwahlen (Lewis University).

A decorated swimmer, McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay at the 3A state meet, while finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle.

“Duncan is an invaluable member of our team,” swim coach Sara Carroll said. “As a team captain, he leads with his toughness and continual improvement. He will be a huge asset to St. Bonaventure.”

McClaren will join his sister and Eagle graduate Phoebe McClaren in Allegeny, N.Y., who is currently on the women’s team.

Joining the Northern Colorado women’s softball program, Payton will continue her career after establishing herself as the premier two-way player in the 3A classification.

“We’re super excited for Payton,” softball coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “All her hard work and dedication to her sport has paid off. They’re lucky to have her. She’s an amazing young lady both on and off the field.”

Named player of the year last season, Rogers finished with a 11-6 record and 134 strikeouts on the mound, while batting .520 with 49 runs batted in and nine home runs at the plate.

She’ll now join a program in Greeley, Colo. who’s looking to be competitive in the Big Sky conference.

“This commitment to play fulfills a lifelong goal of mine and I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Rogers said. “It’s truly a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started. The campus is absolutely beautiful and the overall area is just amazing. It felt like home right away.”

Joining a team who’s consistently a threat to earn an NCAA tournament berth in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association conference, Zwahlen joins a Lewis (Romeoville, Ill.) team who looks ready to compete after a 22-9 finish last season.

“I chose Lewis because of their fun environment and long history of success,” Zwahlen said. “Lewis is consistently in the Top 10 of D-1 NCAA polls and always a contender for the conference championships. I want to play at the highest level possible and they are going to get me there.”

Known as one of the top defensive players in the state of Nevada, Zwahlen finished sixth in the state last season with 302 digs, while adding 183 kills, 61 assists and 54 serving aces.

“David is extremely deserving of this opportunity to play college volleyball,” volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He works year-round to improve his craft and spends countless hours in the gym. It is awesome that he is being rewarded with such a great opportunity and I am extremely proud of his efforts and of him as a player.”

