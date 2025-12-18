64°F
Eagles pick up win over rival Moapa

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Tyler Bradshaw goes up for a layup against Del Sol on Dec. 1 in a 55-44 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 18, 2025 - 3:05 pm
 

Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a big victory over Moapa Valley on Dec. 12, rebounding from defeat against The Meadows on Dec. 10. They are now 4-1 on the young season.

“I thought we played well this past week,” head coach John Balistere said. “We came out ready against Moapa Valley, got some shots to fall. That wasn’t the case against The Meadows earlier in the week. It’s still early in the season, the loss gave us a chance to see what we needed to improve on.”

Routing Moapa Valley 71-46, Tyler Bradshaw erupted for his best game of the season, scoring 25 points on 6-for-11 shooting from three-point range.

Filling up the stat sheet, Bradshaw added three rebounds with two assists and two steals.

“Tyler had a really good game for us,” Balistere said. “We know he’s a really good shooter and against Moapa he was able to let the game come to him and get in a rhythm.”

Scoring in double figures for the Eagles, Levi Randall added 11 points, while Branch Danko and Noah Lund each put in 10 points.

“Whenever we can get multiple guys scoring, it’s going to be beneficial,” Balistere said. “Especially our big guys inside. It allows us to be more versatile.”

Getting handed their first loss of the season, the Eagles fell to The Meadows 75-47.

Victim of a 27-7 fourth-quarter run by the Mustangs, the Eagles ran out of momentum late in their attempt to keep the game close.

“I liked our game plan against them,” Balistere said. “It was a competitive game for three quarters and then for a stretch in the fourth we just couldn’t get anything going. We’ll learn from this loss and look forward to playing them again.”

Doing his best to keep the Eagles in the game, Danko scored 21 points with nine rebounds, while Bradshaw added eight points.

Off for the week, the Eagles will resume play on Dec. 26 against Fullerton in a tournament in Orange, Calif.

