BCHS wrestlers put forth strong showing at home in busy week

Boulder City High School wrestling was busy this past week, competing in a tri-dual at home on Dec. 10, followed by a trip to La Costa Canyon in Carlsbad, Calif. on Dec. 12.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Hosting Foothill on Dec. 10, 157-pound Boulder City High School wrestler Coen Burrows grapples with his opponent. Burrows would pick up the victory in this match.

Hosting Silverado and Foothill, the Eagles defeated the Skyhawks 53-28, while falling to Foothill 57-21.

Over the two-match stretch, Coen Burrows (157-pounds), Otis Ruth (150-pounds), Bo Bradshaw (120-pounds) and Paisley Clemons (106-pounds) each finished with a 2-0 record.

Kash Steilen (190-pounds) finished with a 1-1 record, picking up the victory over Silverado.

At the La Costa Canyon duals, Burrows, Ruth and Bradshaw each finished with a 2-2 record.

Back on the mat this weekend, the Eagles will travel to Mesquite for a tournament hosted by rival Virgin Valley.

Girls basketball

Off to a 4-1 start, Boulder City High School girls basketball remained undefeated in league play, picking up victories this past week over The Meadows and Moapa Valley.

Defeating The Meadows 57-37 on Dec. 10, Makenzie Martorano scored a game-high 26 points with 14 rebounds and four steals, while Lauren Mueller added 13 points and six rebounds.

Taking over the playmaking duties, Amaya Soares dished out eight assists, while grabbing eight rebounds.

Defeating rival Moapa Valley 53-46 on the road on Dec. 12, Martorano scored 18 points, with eight rebounds and seven steals, while Kyra Stevens added 17 points and six rebounds.

Mueller added 11 points with nine rebounds and four assists.

“Our approach to Moapa was that we were the better team,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “Our kids believed that and played with no fear. We jumped out to a 11-0 lead and never looked back.”

Hosting a holiday tournament this weekend, the Eagles will play Green Valley and Moapa Valley on Friday, followed by Cimarron and SECTA on Saturday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling picked up a victory against SLAM Academy on Dec. 12, while the boys fell just short.

Competing at Sam’s Town, the girls defeated SLAM Academy 1,545-917, behind strong efforts from Lillian Bardol (466) and Gillian Reese Samonte (430).

In a 2,033-1,826 defeat for the boys, Gavin Erne bowled a 560, while Bennet Forney bowled a 522.

Off for the remainder of the year, the Eagles will next compete on Jan. 5 at Sunset against Basic.