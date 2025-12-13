Eagles off to hot start on court

Off to a 3-0 start, Boulder City High School boys basketball is using their length to frustrate opponents early this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Branch Danko goes up for a slam dunk against Cristo Rey in a 79-7 victory on Dec. 8.

Picking up a tough 56-44 road victory at Chaparral on Dec. 3, the Eagles kept their momentum going with a thunderous 79-7 victory over Cristo Rey on Dec. 8.

“It’s still early in the season but I like the way we’re playing,” head coach John Balistere said. “It’s still a new group that needs time to gel, but we’re coming together. Picking up a road victory at Chaparral is a good sign.”

Gaining momentum in the second and third quarters the Eagles were able to put away Chaparral handily behind 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from Branch Danko, who continues to have a hot start this season.

“Branch has worked very hard to be our guy,” Balistere said. “He knows being one of our few returners, that we need him to step up and he’s answered the challenge. He’s a talented player.”

Pairing with Danko in the front court, Levi Randall added 12 points, 10 rebounds and a block.

Noah Lund (four points, seven rebounds, one block) and Miles Alder (two points, five rebounds) also helped on the boards, helping the Eagles out-rebound Chaparral 42-26.

“We have a lot of size this year,” Balistere said. “Both defensively and rebounding should be an advantage for us this season.”

Running the offense together, guards Kason Turner (eight points, five assists, one steal) and Tyler Bradshaw (six points, seven assists, five steals) found success in the back court.

“Those guys are meshing well together,” Balistere said. “They’re feeding our big guys inside and getting assists and are both active on defense.”

Against Cristo Rey, Danko scored 18 points with eight rebounds, while Seamus Lemon added 12 points with four steals and three rebounds.

Active defensively, the Eagles generated 24 steals collectively.

Already in league action, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday.