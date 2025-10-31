78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Volleyball team starts postseason with win

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star Ivy Dineen goes up for a spike against Cristo ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star Ivy Dineen goes up for a spike against Cristo Rey on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region playoffs. The Eagles won 3-0.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS golfer Emmerson Hinds displays her three individual state me ...
Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the 3A ...
Lady Eagles claim state championship
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys tennis celebrates winning the 3A ...
Eagles boys tennis break runners-up streak
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford  In a winner-take-all match between teammates, the team of Mar ...
Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 30, 2025 - 11:32 pm
 

Cruising in the first round of the 3A Southern region playoffs, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Cristo Rey 3-0 on Oct. 27.

Defeating the Royals 25-10, 25-10, 25-12, Ivy Dineen led the way with 11 kills, while Bella Battistone and Mya Avila each added four kills.

Serving up 23 aces collectively as a team, Avila and Drew Schaper led the way with five, while Kenley Poff and Hayden Nordstrom each added four

Defensively, Nordstrom made nine digs, while Ally Jappe dished out 11 assists.

Looking to make a run at state, the Eagles will face The Meadows in the second round of the postseason on Oct. 29.

Avenging an earlier season loss to the Mustangs, the Eagles defeated The Meadows 3-0 on Oct. 22.

Extended coverage of the Eagles’ postseason journey will be in next week’s issue.

Girls soccer

Picking up a postseason victory, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated The Meadows 2-0 on Oct. 27.

Scoring a pair of first-half goals for the Eagles was the duo of Leo Williams and Sophia Elburn.

Shasta Ryan-Willett and Lila Stankovic each dished out assists, while goalie Reese Pusko made three saves in the net.

On a two-game winning streak, the Eagles defeated Cristo Rey 4-0 on Oct. 24, behind goals from Bethannie Carranza, Josie Cimino, Itzali Skousen and Savanna Starley.

Results from the Eagles’ second-round matchup with Equipo Academy on Oct. 29 will appear in next week’s issue.

Football

Falling to 5-5 on the season, Boulder City High School football fell to Pahrump Valley 14-6 on Oct. 24.

Suffering their second consecutive defeat, the Eagles were unable to find the end zone against the Trojans, relying on the leg of kicker Cash Daley for a pair of field goals.

Shouldering the load for the entirety of the game, the Eagles defense finally buckled midway through the fourth quarter, allowing a Trojans touchdown to seal the defeat.

Highlighting the night in a valiant effort, Noah Lund and Wyatt Leming each generated interceptions.

Offensively, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 12 of 28 passing for 144 yards, connecting with Anthony Eby for 66 yards off three catches.

On the ground, Coen Burrows rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries.

Entering the postseason, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Friday.

Earlier in the season, the Eagles defeated Democracy Prep 30-14.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS golfer Emmerson Hinds displays her three individual state me ...
Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The word phenom is defined as a person who is outstandingly talented or admired, especially an up-and-comer.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the 3A ...
Lady Eagles claim state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Forming a budding dynasty, Boulder City High School girls tennis captured their second 3A state championship in three years, defeating Northern rival Truckee 10-5 on Oct. 24.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys tennis celebrates winning the 3A ...
Eagles boys tennis break runners-up streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City review

The third time was the charm for Boulder City High School boys tennis who finally took down Northern Nevada rival South Tahoe to claim the 3A state championship.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford  In a winner-take-all match between teammates, the team of Mar ...
Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showcasing how strong the Boulder City High School girls tennis doubles program is, the duo of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo defeated the duo of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson in an all-Eagles finale in the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 18.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles volleyball looking at postseason placement
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 17-18 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball picked up a pair of league victories in this past week of play.

Courtesy of Rachelle Huxford Logan Borg finished second at regionals in individual singles on ...
Eagles have solid performance at regional championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as individual regional runners-up for Boulder City High School boys’ tennis, the doubles tandem of Shane Barrow and Bennett Forney and singles competitor Logan Borg turned in solid performances this past weekend at Bishop Gorman.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys tennis celebrates their regional ...
Boys, girls tennis teams claim regional titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the first step of their postseason journey, both Boulder City High School tennis programs claimed 3A southern region championships this week.

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their state championship on Oct. 14.
Hinds leads Lady Eagles to state crown
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School girls golf dominated the field at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 14.

bcr default image
Eagles rebound with road victory, 21-20
By Rovert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from defeat, Boulder City High School football leaned on their rushing attack to pull out a 21-20 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.