Volleyball team starts postseason with win

Cruising in the first round of the 3A Southern region playoffs, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Cristo Rey 3-0 on Oct. 27.

Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals

Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star Ivy Dineen goes up for a spike against Cristo Rey on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region playoffs. The Eagles won 3-0.

Cruising in the first round of the 3A Southern region playoffs, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Cristo Rey 3-0 on Oct. 27.

Defeating the Royals 25-10, 25-10, 25-12, Ivy Dineen led the way with 11 kills, while Bella Battistone and Mya Avila each added four kills.

Serving up 23 aces collectively as a team, Avila and Drew Schaper led the way with five, while Kenley Poff and Hayden Nordstrom each added four

Defensively, Nordstrom made nine digs, while Ally Jappe dished out 11 assists.

Looking to make a run at state, the Eagles will face The Meadows in the second round of the postseason on Oct. 29.

Avenging an earlier season loss to the Mustangs, the Eagles defeated The Meadows 3-0 on Oct. 22.

Extended coverage of the Eagles’ postseason journey will be in next week’s issue.

Girls soccer

Picking up a postseason victory, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated The Meadows 2-0 on Oct. 27.

Scoring a pair of first-half goals for the Eagles was the duo of Leo Williams and Sophia Elburn.

Shasta Ryan-Willett and Lila Stankovic each dished out assists, while goalie Reese Pusko made three saves in the net.

On a two-game winning streak, the Eagles defeated Cristo Rey 4-0 on Oct. 24, behind goals from Bethannie Carranza, Josie Cimino, Itzali Skousen and Savanna Starley.

Results from the Eagles’ second-round matchup with Equipo Academy on Oct. 29 will appear in next week’s issue.

Football

Falling to 5-5 on the season, Boulder City High School football fell to Pahrump Valley 14-6 on Oct. 24.

Suffering their second consecutive defeat, the Eagles were unable to find the end zone against the Trojans, relying on the leg of kicker Cash Daley for a pair of field goals.

Shouldering the load for the entirety of the game, the Eagles defense finally buckled midway through the fourth quarter, allowing a Trojans touchdown to seal the defeat.

Highlighting the night in a valiant effort, Noah Lund and Wyatt Leming each generated interceptions.

Offensively, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 12 of 28 passing for 144 yards, connecting with Anthony Eby for 66 yards off three catches.

On the ground, Coen Burrows rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries.

Entering the postseason, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Friday.

Earlier in the season, the Eagles defeated Democracy Prep 30-14.