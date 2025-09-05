Volleyball squad gets back into win column

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Juliette Kelso spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory on Aug. 19.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Defeating the Pirates 3-1, the Eagles cruised to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory.

Leading the Eagles, Mya Avila generated 11 kills and 18 digs, while Juliette Kelso added nine kills.

Ivy Dineen tallied seven kills and four digs, while Hayden Nordstrom added 27 digs.

Setting up the win, Laylani Gubler dished out 23 assists as the primary ball handler.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host Virgin Valley tonight, followed by a road game at Democracy Prep on Monday and home game against Cristo Rey on Wednesday.

Cross country

Competing in the underclassmen race at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Aug. 29, Caleb Wolfe continued his hot start to the season with an 11th-place finish.

Running among 95 runners from 5A and 4A schools, Aiden MacPherson finished 16th, while Cameron Riley finished 29th.

“All three of them have been great additions,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Aiden and Caleb have a great chance to go to state as singles competitors and Cameron has added some nice depth for us in his first season.”

Competing for the girls underclassmen race, newcomer Zoey Hayes finished 22nd out of 52 runners.

Finding their stride, the Eagles will next compete in the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday.

Girls golf

Starting the season off strong, Boulder City High School girls golf placed first at Mountain Falls on Aug. 28.

Leading the way with a team score of 374, the Eagles cruised past The Meadows (383) and Virgin Valley (398).

Morgan Terrill and Riley Elder led the effort with second-place finishes, each shooting 89, respectively.

Makenzie Martorano finished sixth out of 27 golfers with a score of 95, while Ashlyn Ruter finished 12th.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will compete at Siena on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Advancing to 3-1-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer tied with rival Virgin Valley 0-0 on Aug. 28.

Despite going scoreless against the Bulldogs, goaltender Reese Pusko provided highlights for the Eagles, netting three saves on the day.

Defensively, Shasta Ryan-Willett made six steals, while Leo Williams made three steals.

Looking to get back in the win column, the girls will travel to Cristo Rey on Monday, followed by road game at The Meadows on Wednesday.