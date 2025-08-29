Volleyball splits matches this week

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Boys tennis picks up where they left off

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory on Aug. 19.

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Welcomed by a hectic playoff atmosphere at rival Pahrump Valley on Aug. 25, the Eagles took the Trojans to a deciding fifth set before running out of gas late.

Falling 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26,10-15, the Eagles played as well as one could in a defeat, an encouraging sign for head coach Chad Robinson.

“Obviously we wanted to come away with a victory, but I wouldn’t say we’re completely upset with the outcome,” head coach Robinson said. “At the end of the day they made a few less mistakes than we did. This will give us a good idea on what we still need to work on.”

Both up for the challenge, Bella Battistone generated 14 kills, while Sierra Ripplinger added 12 kills.

Defeating 4A Sloan Canyon 3-0 on Aug. 20, the Eagles cruised to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-19 victory.

“We’ve played a lot of higher classified schools to start the season,” Robinson said. “Any time you can get a win over a 4A school, you feel good about yourself. We’ll certainly take it.”

Leading the way offensively against the Pirates, Ivy Dineen tallied nine kills, while Battistone and Ripplinger added seven and six kills respectively.

Battistone and Drew Schaper each added four serving aces, while Ally Jappe dished out 10 assists.

Hayden Nordstrom (six digs) and Mya Avila (five digs) led the way defensively, along with Juliette Kelso and Kenley Poff, who each added two blocks.

Hosting rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27, results will appear in next week’s issue.