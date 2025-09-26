63°F
High School

Volleyball looks to move closer to .500

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory on Aug. 19.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 25, 2025 - 11:48 pm
 

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

Defeating the Trojans 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22, Ivy Dineen led the way offensively with 14 kills, while Kenley Poff added nine kills and four blocks.

“It was a good win for us,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “They beat us earlier in the season, so it was good to get this one back. We have a deep and talented team, we just have to play to our potential each game.”

Picking up the much-needed league victory, the Eagles now sit in third place, battling with rivals Virgin Valley, Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley for positioning.

“The Meadows will most likely take first and then it’s up to us to battle it out for second,” Robinson said. “Our league is very stacked and competitive. If we show up in big games, I like our chances heading into the postseason.”

Active on the defensive end against the Trojans, Mya Avila led the way with 13 digs, while Hayden Nordstrom and Drew Schaper made 11 digs each.

Ally Jappe added 10 digs.

Filling the stat sheet, Nordstrom also dished out four serving aces, while Laylani Gubler tallied eight kills.

“It’s nice to be able to play 13 girls every night and feel comfortable getting contributions from all of them,” Robinson said. “We rely heavily on our seniors, but also have underclassmen who can step up.”

Looking to go on a run, the Eagles will host 4A Basic today, followed by a road game at Moapa Valley on Monday.

