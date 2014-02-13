Togetherness brings success to Lady Eagles

The theme for the Boulder City girls basketball team this season has been “together.”

Together, they can clinch first place in the Sunrise League tonight against Desert Pines in their final game of the regular season.

With a victory against Desert Pines (6-19 overall and 5-6 in league) the Lady Eagles will be a No. 1 seed Tuesday when the Division 1-A Southern Region playoffs begin. They will play at home against a team from the Sunset League.

“Winning the league will be a great feeling,” junior guard Katlyn Daly said. “This was one of our important goals all season, but we have more to accomplish in the playoffs.”

Boulder City is 19-4 overall and 10-1 in the Sunrise League. Second-place Virgin Valley is 15-8 overall and 9-2 in the league.

“There is one thing that our coach says that I believe makes us so successful before every game. He says ‘Let’s be 1-0 after this game.’ We are never focused on the future and never overlook opponents,” senior forward Whitney Barlow said.

“We are focused on the game we are playing and that game alone. I believe if we keep this concept in mind, we most definitely will be successful in the playoffs,” Barlow added.

First-year coach Paul Dosch is happy where his team is at with one final regular season game today on Seniors’ Night. He credits the athletes with buying into the “together” theme, a team concept rather than one that promotes individuals.

“We are not about individuals or about looking at the scorebook after a game, our entire season has been about playing together and the girls have done very well,” Dosch said.

The Lady Eagles have had different scoring leaders and rebounding leaders in many games. The bench has developed a few key players and the starters have bonded. The chemistry is at the level Dosch said he wants heading into the playoffs.

“We have a bunch of great players who are capable of scoring,” Daly said. “The bench has been playing and getting stronger and better with each game. I believe every game helps us prepare for our next goal of doing well in the playoffs. Crazy defense and working together is what will help us reach our postseason goals.”

Boulder City lost to host Virgin Valley 37-35 Tuesday in Mesquite. Daly, a point guard, ran the offense and played good defense. Barlow scored 14 points, and sophomore forward Megan Morton scored 9 points.

Friday, the Lady Eagles showed how their philosophy works best in a 57-32 victory at Chaparral as eight players scored points, led by Barlow’s 13 points. Morton scored nine points, while Julia Worrall scored a career-best eight points coming off the bench.

Against Chaparral, Alyssa Ybarra scored eight points, Jana Williams added seven points, Daly had six points and Sariah Gneiting scored five points. Sam Hanson’s free throw gave Boulder City a balanced scoring attack with eight players on the scoreboard.

On Feb. 5, Boulder City defeated Tech 53-24 behind Barlow’s 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Lady Eagles again had eight different scorers, led by Barlow and Williams (13 points).

“We play each game together as one. We don’t play selfish. We are all playing for the same goal so we should do it together as one,” Ybarra said. “We don’t have one single player scoring the majority of the points every game. We don’t rely on one person to win or lose. We are all a part of one.”