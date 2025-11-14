Three Lady Eagles make All-League squad

Completing their season with a 7-6-4 record, six Boulder City High School girls soccer players were named to the 3A All-League team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Leo Williams brings the ball up field against The Meadows in a 2-0 playoff victory on Oct. 27.

Highlighting the group, seniors Leonesse Williams and Sancha Jenas-Keough were named first-team selections.

“Leo and Sancha have always been key players for the team,” head coach Kristin Shelton said. “Not only do they possess great skill and athleticism, but they really emulate true grit and have been good role models for the younger girls to look up to. Their presence will be missed without a doubt.”

A threat on both sides of the ball, Williams led the Eagles defense with 90 steals, while adding four goals and three assists.

Jenas-Keough scored both a goal and an assist, while adding 46 steals.

Named to the second-team was junior Hannah Stark, who was second on the team this past season with 56 steals.

“Hannah is definitely going to be a player to continue to watch next year,” Shelton said. “She is one those players who gives maximum effort at all times, whether on the field for a game or at practice. She is a great asset for the team, and her experience on the defensive line is going to be crucial moving forward.”

Named to the honorable mention team for the 3A South were seniors Josie Cimino and Kaila Shelton, along with sophomore Sophia Elburn.

A key offensive threat, Elburn scored five goals, along with an assist.

Key senior leaders, Cimino finished with 12 steals and a goal, while Kaila Shelton added 14 steals and an assist.

“I’m really happy that Josie and Kaila received honorable mentions, being that they were captains this year,” coach Shelton said. “Both have showed lots of improvement throughout the years and were strong players I could rely on during the game. It’s nice that Sophia is getting some notice as well as a sophomore. She really worked the offense this year and gave us some great goals. We’ll undoubtedly see much more from her in the next season.”