Tennis teams look toward postseason

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valley in a 16-2 victory last month.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 2, 2025 - 6:51 pm
 

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.

“The first hurdle is to always get a good seed in the playoffs and have home court,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Both teams worked hard and are excited to finish league play as champions.”

Finishing the regular season with a 10-0 record, the boys cruised to a 14-4 victory, behind strong play from their doubles teams.

“Our doubles units are super dependable,” Huxford said. “Shane and Bennett have the experience and lead the way for us, but all three of our doubles teams have been really consistent.”

Going undefeated on the day, the tandems of Bennett Forney and Shane Barrow, Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw, and Tate Crine and Gavin Gross each finished 3-0 on the day.

In singles play, Logan Borg and Will Teeples each finished 1-1.

Finishing with a 8-1 record on the season, the girls defeated Adelson 12-6 behind the dominance of their double units.

“It’s really beneficial to know your first two teams are going to give you three points each right off the bat,” Huxford said. “Neither of those teams have lost so far this season and our third group has also been really strong and reliable.”

Finishing 2-0 on the day were the tandems of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo, Lyla Gunson and Chelsie Larson, and Quinn Gibson and Audrey Humes.

Looking to continue their dominant ways, the girls will host their opening-round matchup on Wednesday, while the boys will host third opening-round matchup on Oct. 10.

