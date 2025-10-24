Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals

Showcasing how strong the Boulder City High School girls tennis doubles program is, the duo of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo defeated the duo of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson in an all-Eagles finale in the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 18.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford In a winner-take-all match between teammates, the team of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo defeated Lyla Gunson and Chelsie Larson on Oct. 18 at Bishop Gorman to finish as regional champions in individual doubles play.

Keeping the tradition alive, this was the third consecutive season a pair of Eagles doubles teams faced off in the southern finals.

“It was great to see both teams make it all the way to the final,” coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’ve had great doubles teams for a few years now and the kids see that and want to continue the tradition. Every day in practice these two teams sharpen each other and make each other better. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Finishing the first of their postseason goals, Torgesen and Shamo defeated Larson and Gunson 6-1, 6-3, earning the top seed in the south at state.

“Mariah and Kendall came into the season with a goal of winning an individual title and they have a great chance of doing it,” Huxford said. “They’ve had a great season so far and although I know the northern teams are going to be tough, they’ve accomplished everything they’ve wanted to up to this point. I expect them to give it their all.”

Entering the state tournament as the second-ranked team, the duo of Larson and Gunson certainly enter this upcoming weekend with their heads held high.

“Chelsie and Lyla have had a great season,” Huxford said. “With every week that passes they continued to improve and get better.”

Bowing out in the quarterfinals, the duet of Audrey Humes and Quinn Gibson picked up a round of 16 victory over Virgin Valley’s Emma Rivas and Brooke Zarate 6-1, 6-2.

In singles play, Harmony Cook and Brooklyn Koster each made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

In the round of 16, Cook defeated American Heritage’s Merizza Fernando 6-7, 6-0, 6-1, while Koster defeated Pahrump Valley’s Aurora Bowers 6-0, 6-0.

“I couldn’t be happier for both of them,” Huxford said. “Coming into the season our singles unit was a bit of an unknown and both of them have stepped up and become very solid players.”

Looking to bring home state titles, the 3A state tournament will start today at Bishop Gorman.