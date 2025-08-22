103°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
High School

Sports Roundup: Lady Eagles off to good start to season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defender, Shasta Ryan-Willett pus ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defender, Shasta Ryan-Willett pushes the ball up field against Equipo Academy on Aug. 19. 
Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Valley News Boulder City's James Peel tries to break away ...
Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Valley News Boulder City's James Peel tries to break away from a Fallon tackler.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
bcr default image
Soccer team looks to bounce back, again
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM ...
Soccer team hopes to stay atop league
bcr default image
It’s all about numbers for cross-country squads
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 21, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Starting the season off strong, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated The Meadows 3-0 on Aug. 15.

Spreading the ball around on offense, three Eagles scored their first goals of the season: Sophia Elburn, Malley Jobin and Kora Remedi.

Dishing out the ball with intent to score, Brooklyn Rose, Kaila Shelton and Lila Stankovic each compiled assists.

In the net, goalie Reese Pusko made four saves, while Leo Williams made seven steals defensively.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host rival Pahrump Valley today, followed by a home game against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Cross country

Competing in the Thompson Twilight on Aug. 16, Boulder City High School boys cross country newcomer Aiden MacPherson placed first out of 53 runners in the season’s opening meet.

A first-time runner for the Eagles, MacPherson was joined by fourth-place finisher Caleb Wolfe and Cameron Riley, who finished 19th at Mission Hills Park.

“I was really impressed with how they performed,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Adding those three to our team gives us a really good chance of having a great season.”

Competing for the girls, newcomer Zoey Hayes finished 24th out of 46 runners, while Ruby de Jong finished 36th.

Looking to duplicate their success, the Eagles will compete at the Red Rock Running Company Invitational on Saturday at James Regional Sports Park.

Football

Opening their season with a tough Northern matchup, Boulder City High School football fell to host Churchill County (Fallon) 43-6 on Aug. 15.

Trailing 43-0 at the half, quarterback Asa Mariani connected with Gavyn Cartier for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the Eagles’ lone score.

Continuing to challenge themselves, the Eagles will host 4A Sunrise Mountain on Friday, looking for their first victory of the season. The game begins at 7 p.m.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A game away from making the 3A state tournament a season ago, Boulder City High School girls volleyball has their eyes set on being better in all aspects of the game this season.

bcr default image
Soccer team looks to bounce back, again
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from a 0-15-1 campaign, Boulder City High School boys soccer will look to continue to trend upward after making the playoffs last season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM ...
Soccer team hopes to stay atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a first-place finish in league play a season ago, Boulder City High School girls soccer figures to once again finish at the top of the pack.

bcr default image
It’s all about numbers for cross-country squads
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into the season, Boulder City High School cross country is at a crossroads with both the boys and girls programs.

bcr default image
Girls hope to find more success on the hardcourt
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state runner-up finish last season, Boulder City High School girls tennis will once again look to compete for a state title, despite carrying a young and inexperienced roster.

Photo courtesy of Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their 3A state ch ...
Golfers look to repeat state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to defend their 3A state championship, Boulder City High School girls golf brings back their four-player core from a season ago that got hot at the right time.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic last season in ...
Boys tennis sets sights on competing for state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state champion runner-up finish, Boulder City High School boys tennis figures to once again be in the title picture this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City junior receiver Gavin Robinson hauls in a pa ...
Eagles look toward youth movement on field
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Embracing a youth movement, the present and future of Boulder City High School football will be on full display this upcoming season.

The football field's new scoreboard was able to show a live feed of the ceremony along with eac ...
New scoreboard to be on display this school year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Completing nearly a decade-long process of upgrading the athletic facilities at Boulder City High School, a new state-of-the-art Daktronics video scoreboard will be featured on the Eagles football field for seasons to come.

Photos courtesy of James Cracolici Boulder City High School football coach Bubba Mariani with t ...
BC Bears program benefiting high school teams
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bringing youth football to the town of Boulder City in the summer of 2023 with the creation of the BC Bears, founder James Cracolici is seeing the popularity of his organization flourish.