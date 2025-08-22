Sports Roundup: Lady Eagles off to good start to season

Starting the season off strong, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated The Meadows 3-0 on Aug. 15.

Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Valley News Boulder City's James Peel tries to break away from a Fallon tackler.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defender, Shasta Ryan-Willett pushes the ball up field against Equipo Academy on Aug. 19.

Spreading the ball around on offense, three Eagles scored their first goals of the season: Sophia Elburn, Malley Jobin and Kora Remedi.

Dishing out the ball with intent to score, Brooklyn Rose, Kaila Shelton and Lila Stankovic each compiled assists.

In the net, goalie Reese Pusko made four saves, while Leo Williams made seven steals defensively.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host rival Pahrump Valley today, followed by a home game against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Cross country

Competing in the Thompson Twilight on Aug. 16, Boulder City High School boys cross country newcomer Aiden MacPherson placed first out of 53 runners in the season’s opening meet.

A first-time runner for the Eagles, MacPherson was joined by fourth-place finisher Caleb Wolfe and Cameron Riley, who finished 19th at Mission Hills Park.

“I was really impressed with how they performed,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Adding those three to our team gives us a really good chance of having a great season.”

Competing for the girls, newcomer Zoey Hayes finished 24th out of 46 runners, while Ruby de Jong finished 36th.

Looking to duplicate their success, the Eagles will compete at the Red Rock Running Company Invitational on Saturday at James Regional Sports Park.

Football

Opening their season with a tough Northern matchup, Boulder City High School football fell to host Churchill County (Fallon) 43-6 on Aug. 15.

Trailing 43-0 at the half, quarterback Asa Mariani connected with Gavyn Cartier for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the Eagles’ lone score.

Continuing to challenge themselves, the Eagles will host 4A Sunrise Mountain on Friday, looking for their first victory of the season. The game begins at 7 p.m.