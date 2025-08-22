Soccer team looks to bounce back, again

Two years removed from a 0-15-1 campaign, Boulder City High School boys soccer will look to continue to trend upward after making the playoffs last season.

Coming off an 8-9-2 season, the Eagles will have to overcome the loss of four of their top five goal scorers in order to do so, with a 13-player roster that only brings back two returners with offensive production.

“The goal is to make it back to the playoffs,” Ayden Villa said. “We want to do better than last season and win as many games as possible.”

Looking to form an elite goal-scoring tandem, Villa (three goals) and Carson Smith (two goals) have accounted for all five of the Eagles’ scores through their first two games.

Last season, Villa finished second on the team with seven goals and three assists, while Smith scored two goals and dished out two assists.

Both will need to up their production level to help the Eagles stay close in games.

“I know I have big shoes to fill with all the goals we lost to graduation,” Villa said. “My goal is to go out there and be aggressive and try to help the team win.”

A young and inexperienced team, the Eagles bring in five new players this season to a roster that features eight underclassmen.

Looking to take on playmaking duties, Zachary Dickenson and Emerson Prestwich each have an assist so far, while sophomores Porter Burr, Josh Edelstein and Mason Remedi and freshman Kayden Wells have all settled into starting roles on offense.

Working in a new goalie this season, Wyatt Hess has made nine saves so far, while allowing seven goals.

Opening the season with a 3-3 tie to The Meadows on Aug. 14, the Eagles fell to rival Virgin Valley 5-2 on Aug. 18.

They’ll look to rebound against Pahrump Valley at home on Wednesday.