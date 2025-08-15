Soccer team hopes to stay atop league

Coming off a first-place finish in league play a season ago, Boulder City High School girls soccer figures to once again finish at the top of the pack.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM Academy last season in a 5-4 victory. Jenas-Keogh returns to the Eagles for her senior campaign.

“Our league has all the top teams from both leagues last year, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us this season,” head coach Kristin Shelton said. “I believe we are still a top contender though. My expectation this year is really just that these girls remain passionate about the game and continually show growth throughout the season. They put in the work last year and I expect nothing less this season.”

Decimated by graduation, the Eagles come into the season needing to replace 97 goals from last season, but return with an experienced core ready to shoulder the burden.

“We definitely lost some leading goal scorers from last year and the score to the games may look different this year, but ultimately, it takes only one goal more than the opponent to win the game,” Shelton said. “We have a strong group of girls who are still going to put points on the scoreboard, but we also have an extremely tough defense that is going to help shut down the opposing attack.”

Looking to make an impact on offense, Sancha Jenas-Keogh will look to take on a bigger role, after scoring eight goals last season, while dishing out eight assists.

Also returning with the abilities to put the ball in the net will be Josie Cimino (six goals, seven assists), Sophia Elburn (three goals, two assists) and Malley Jobin.

“I would say these four players are our top offensive players to keep an eye on this year,” Shelton said. “I think that we have endless potential on this team, so I can’t rule out the contributions that so many others will undoubtedly make as well.”

Facilitators on offense, Shasta Willet dished out seven assists last year, while Leo Williams dished out six assists.

On defense, top defenders this season should be Hannah Stark, Williams and Jenas-Keogh, while Reese Pusko will be in the back of the net for her third season.

“Pusko is coming back as our goalkeeper and I only foresee her getting more efficient in the net,” coach Shelton said. “Her reaction time is improving and her experience lends itself to continued growth in confidence.”

Looking to fill in key gaps with underclassmen, Brooklyn Rose and Lila Stankovic are two newcomers to watch for.

Coming into the season with question marks, the Eagles will rely on their core of returning players to start the season off on a high note on Friday when they open the season with The Meadows.