High School

Six Lady Eagles honored for volleyball play

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory on Aug. 19. Dineen led the Eagles with 260 kills.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 20, 2025 - 6:00 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School girls volleyball finish third in the 3A Southern League this past season, six Eagles were honored for their efforts.

“I’m very happy we were able to get six girls on the team,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “You only get so many players nominated based off of where you finished in the standings. It was a highly competitive league, where the regular-season champion didn’t even make it to state. I am proud of all of these girls.”

Making the first team for their contributions on different ends of the floor were seniors Ivy Dineen and Hayden Nordstrom.

An all-around offensive threat, Dineen led the Eagles with 260 kills, while adding 52 digs, 16 blocks and 15 serving aces.

“Ivy was big for us this season offensively,” Robinson said. “In a season where we struggled to put the ball over the net, Ivy was very consistent for us. She deserves this.”

Anchoring the defense, Nordstrom led the way with 346 digs and 81 aces, both third most among 3A players this season.

“Hayden stepped up and did everything we needed her to,” Robinson said. “She made several big plays for us on defense and really set the tone.”

Named to the second team was junior Bella Battistone who generated 137 kills, with 42 digs, 26 blocks and 14 aces.

“Bella put together a really strong season,” Robinson said. “We’re excited to have her back next year. I think she can be a really impressive offensive player for us.”

Named to the Honorable Mention team were seniors Mya Avila and Drew Schaper, along with Laylani Gubler.

Avila played an all-around role in the Eagles’ success, finishing with 146 digs, 112 kills and 53 aces, while Schaper added 124 digs and 50 aces.

“I was really happy Mya and Drew made the team as seniors,” Robinson said. “They were both a key part of our success.”

Soaring as a freshman, Gubler will return with a strong group of underclassmen, after generating 269 assists, 109 digs, 93 kills, 25 aces and 25 blocks in a jack-of-all-trades role.

“She played in a two-setter role and really did everything we needed her to do this season,” Robinson said. “She thrived in a lot of different spots. We’re excited to have her back, along with our other talented underclassmen.”

