Season ends for BCHS football

Unable to continue to advance in postseason play, Boulder City High School football bowed out on the road to rival Virgin Valley on Nov. 7 in a 39-6 defeat.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City running back Coen Burrows keeps fighting for yardage in an earlier season contest. For the season, Burrows finished with 513 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his first year as a stater.

Unable to continue to advance in postseason play, Boulder City High School football bowed out on the road to rival Virgin Valley on Nov. 7 in a 39-6 defeat.

“You have to give credit where it’s due, Virgin Valley has a really good team,” interim head coach Chris Render said. “They were a strong physical team with a great rushing attack. That was the story of the game. I thought we made some nice plays, had some good series defensively, but they’re pretty tough to beat.”

With the Eagles allowing nearly 13 yards per rush on the ground, the Bulldogs ran wild for 361 yards, ending the BCHS season with a 6-6 record.

A far cry from a disappointing season, the Eagles’ rebuilding year saw them host and win a playoff game, something coach Render wasn’t quite sure was possible entering the season.

“To be honest, entering the season, I didn’t know if we would get to host a playoff game,” Render said. “We lost a lot of talent from last season’s team and had a lot of new guys that needed to step up. Around week three however, I knew this team was capable. This group really came together and played for each other. I think it’s really special for our seniors that their last game at home was a playoff game.”

Unable to duplicate the same success on the road at top-seeded Virgin Valley, quarterback Asa Mariani completed nine of 24 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Ghavyn Cartier.

Cartier led all pass catchers with four catches for 56 yards.

On the ground, Coen Burrows rushed for 50 yards on eight carries, while Nate Lewis added 25 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Luke Jappe picked off a pass, concluding his sophomore campaign with six interceptions.

“I’m excited for the future of Boulder City football,” Render said. “We have a lot of guys coming back who had great seasons for us this past year and will only continue to get better. The future is bright.”