Runners look toward postseason

Competing at the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Oct. 3, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth and fifth respectively out of 121 runners.

“They’ve both had great seasons for us,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Each week they continue to get better and have a really good chance to perform well this postseason.”

Austin Hower finished 76th on the day.

In the girls race, out of 63 runners, Zoey Hayes finished 13th.

The Eagles will next compete on Saturday in the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Boys soccer

Falling to 1-7-2 on the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer suffered a 3-0 defeat to rival Pahrump Valley on Sept. 30.

Hopeful to snap a four-game losing streak, the Eagles will host 4A Basic on Friday, followed by a home game against Equipo Academy on Tuesday.