High School

Runners look toward postseason

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 10, 2025 - 9:37 am
 

Competing at the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Oct. 3, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth and fifth respectively out of 121 runners.

“They’ve both had great seasons for us,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Each week they continue to get better and have a really good chance to perform well this postseason.”

Austin Hower finished 76th on the day.

In the girls race, out of 63 runners, Zoey Hayes finished 13th.

The Eagles will next compete on Saturday in the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Boys soccer

Falling to 1-7-2 on the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer suffered a 3-0 defeat to rival Pahrump Valley on Sept. 30.

Hopeful to snap a four-game losing streak, the Eagles will host 4A Basic on Friday, followed by a home game against Equipo Academy on Tuesday.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf team celebrates a league victory at Boulder ...
Girls golf ends season undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School girls golf finished strong at Casablanca on Sept. 30.

Photo courtesy of Sara Carroll From left to right, Kim Tyler, Brent Lamb, McKay Stevens and Sa ...
BC seniors swim to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool in Las Vegas October 4-5, four members of Boulder City’s Masters swim team SONAR dominated the field.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30- ...
Eagles win third game in a row
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off league play strong, Boulder City High School defeated Democracy Prep 30-14 on Sept. 26.

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.