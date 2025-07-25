New scoreboard to be on display this school year

Completing nearly a decade-long process of upgrading the athletic facilities at Boulder City High School, a new state-of-the-art Daktronics video scoreboard will be featured on the Eagles football field for seasons to come.

The football field's new scoreboard was able to show a live feed of the ceremony along with each student's picture while being announced on stage.

“This was the last phase of our rebuild,” BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said.

“We have put a lot of heart into upgrading our athletic facilities and other programs across campus and it’s been amazing to see the impact. It’s not just about new equipment or scoreboards, it’s about creating an environment where our kids feel supported, valued and proud to represent Boulder City High School. They deserve spaces that match their effort and spirit and we are proud to give that to them.”

With dimensions of 25 feet wide and 12 feet high, the upgraded scoreboard will replace the old model that featured a video board placed in 2003 and scoreboard that was replaced in 2016.

“We are all ecstatic about the new scoreboard,” assistant principal TJ Steckelberg said.

“We can’t wait to utilize all its features to highlight the amazing things that not only our football, soccer, flag football and track and field athletes are doing, but also to draw attention to our elite staff, incredible performing and fine arts programs, departments, clubs, graduates and all the generous sponsors that support Mitchell, King, Garrett and Boulder City High School.”

With a wide range of capabilities, the Daktronics video scoreboard can provide live video, replays, animations, graphics, game information and statistics.

Made up of thousands of LED lights, the scoreboard will also provide customized team colors and logos, as well as sponsor recognition and advertisements.

“Daktronics has provided us with all the software, audio, platforms, training and educational curriculum that we need to run the new board,” Steckelberg said. “This year, Mr. Lee and our multimedia students will be using the curriculum to develop exciting and spirited content to enhance the game day experience for all the Eagle fans.”

Funded through money allocated back in 2022 as part of a larger investment in campus infrastructure, facilities, and technology upgrades, the new scoreboard completes the athletic department process that has seen improvements made to basketball, football, soccer, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

“Anybody that knows anything about our school knows that we value relationships and we practice gratitude,” Steckelberg said.

“If you ask any one of our kids, I think they will tell you we have some of the nicest facilities in Southern Nevada. We know how lucky we are to be at such an incredible school with top-notch facilities and we are incredibly grateful to the CCSD and our local sponsors for their generous support.

“I cannot tell you how many games I’ve watched at charter or private schools where there is nowhere to sit, you never know the score and the playing field itself is unsafe. Our kids have had to pick up trash off the field before a playoff game and had to dress in building hallways and public restrooms. We feel our kids at all the Boulder City schools deserve better than that, so that’s what we try to give them.”

To date, athletic renovations for the football, flag football and track and field programs include a new turf field, concession stands, bathrooms, a press box, visitor bleachers and a retaining wall to pair with the scoreboard.

For indoor sports, basketball, wrestling and volleyball, the school completely refurbished the playing hardwood last summer.

For outdoor sports, the soccer program had their field resodded in 2018, with added draining capacities, while the tennis court had their existing court resurfaced, with an additional court added with LED lighting.

For all programs, the Eagles renovated their outdated weight room back in 2019.