High School

Lady Eagles volleyball looking at postseason placement

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 23, 2025 - 6:01 pm
 

Advancing to 17-18 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball picked up a pair of league victories in this past week of play.

Looking to come on strong with the postseason approaching, the Eagles routed both Democracy Prep on Oct. 14 and Cristo Rey on Oct. 16 in 3-0 victories. Defeating Democracy Prep 25-7, 25-14, 25-7, Ivy Dineen led the way with 15 kills and seven serving aces, while Drew Schaper dished out 17 assists.

Against Cristo Rey in a 25-7, 25-5, 25-8 victory, Dineen generated seven kills, while Kenley Poff and Sierra Ripplinger each added five kills.

Hayden Nordstrom generated 13 digs defensively and seven aces, while Mya Avila added seven aces and a block.

Battling for postseason positioning, results from the Eagles’ matchup with The Meadows on Oct. 22, will appear in next week’s issue.

Football

Falling to 5-4 on the season, the varsity football team fell to rival Virgin Valley 56-20 on Oct. 17.

Offensively, Asa Mariani completed 15 of 25 passing for 163 yards and three scores, while Coen Burrows (41 rushing yards) and Cael Starley (33 rushing yards) led the way on the ground.

Through the air, Ghayvn Cartier caught seven passes for 61 yards and a score, while Anthony Eby caught five passes for 67 yards and a score.

On defense, Cameron Matthews made seven tackles, while Otis Ruth and Cody Aten each made six tackles.

Looking to get back on the winning track with postseason play looming, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Friday for senior night.

Girls soccer

Falling to 5-5-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer lost to Equipo Academy 5-0 on Oct. 20.

Currently the fourth seed in the 3A South standings, the Eagles are slated to host a home playoff game on Monday.

Cross country

Competing at the Coaches Association Invitational at Cornerstone Park on Oct. 18, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished 15th and 17th, respectively, out of 46 runners.

For the boys, Cameron Riley finished 22nd, while Austin Hower finished 41st on the day.

In the girls race, Zoey Hayes finished 14th out of 33 runners.

Off for the week to train, the Eagles will resume their season on Oct. 31 at Veterans’ Memorial Park for the 3A Southern regional meet.

THE LATEST
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showcasing how strong the Boulder City High School girls tennis doubles program is, the duo of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo defeated the duo of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson in an all-Eagles finale in the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 18.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as individual regional runners-up for Boulder City High School boys’ tennis, the doubles tandem of Shane Barrow and Bennett Forney and singles competitor Logan Borg turned in solid performances this past weekend at Bishop Gorman.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the first step of their postseason journey, both Boulder City High School tennis programs claimed 3A southern region championships this week.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School girls golf dominated the field at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 14.

By Rovert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from defeat, Boulder City High School football leaned on their rushing attack to pull out a 21-20 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 10.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School girls golf finished strong at Casablanca on Sept. 30.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool in Las Vegas October 4-5, four members of Boulder City’s Masters swim team SONAR dominated the field.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Oct. 3, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth and fifth respectively out of 121 runners.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.