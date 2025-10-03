Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory earlier this season.

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Finishing with a 3-4 record in the tournament, the Eagles defeated Valley and Cristo Rey 2-0 and Cadence 2-1, while falling to Mater East 2-1.

They suffered defeats to Virgin Valley, Spring Valley and Coral Academy 2-0.

Concluding the week, the Eagles dropped a league match to rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 29, to fall to fourth in league standings.

Looking to keep their place in the 3A playoff race, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Wednesday.

Cross country

Competing at a weekday race at Coronado on Sept. 30, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished 9th and 11th, respectively, out of 71 runners.

Cameron Riley finished 47th, while Robert Koop finished 61st.

Austin Hower crossed in 63rd.

In the girls, race out of 66 runners, Zoey Hayes finished 40th, while Ruby de Jong took 60th.

The Eagles will next compete on Saturday in the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 4-3-3 on the season, tying with rival Pahrump Valley in a league match on Sept. 29.

Getting the Eagles on the board, Malley Jobin scored on an assist from Leo Williams.

In the net, Reese Pusko made three saves.

Currently in third place in league play, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to 1-6-2 on the season, losing to rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on Sept. 26 in a league match.

Looking to rebound, the Eagles will host 4A Basic on Oct. 10.