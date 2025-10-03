71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory earlier this season.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30- ...
Eagles win third game in a row
Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 2, 2025 - 6:50 pm
 

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Finishing with a 3-4 record in the tournament, the Eagles defeated Valley and Cristo Rey 2-0 and Cadence 2-1, while falling to Mater East 2-1.

They suffered defeats to Virgin Valley, Spring Valley and Coral Academy 2-0.

Concluding the week, the Eagles dropped a league match to rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 29, to fall to fourth in league standings.

Looking to keep their place in the 3A playoff race, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Wednesday.

Cross country

Competing at a weekday race at Coronado on Sept. 30, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished 9th and 11th, respectively, out of 71 runners.

Cameron Riley finished 47th, while Robert Koop finished 61st.

Austin Hower crossed in 63rd.

In the girls, race out of 66 runners, Zoey Hayes finished 40th, while Ruby de Jong took 60th.

The Eagles will next compete on Saturday in the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 4-3-3 on the season, tying with rival Pahrump Valley in a league match on Sept. 29.

Getting the Eagles on the board, Malley Jobin scored on an assist from Leo Williams.

In the net, Reese Pusko made three saves.

Currently in third place in league play, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to 1-6-2 on the season, losing to rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on Sept. 26 in a league match.

Looking to rebound, the Eagles will host 4A Basic on Oct. 10.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30- ...
Eagles win third game in a row
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off league play strong, Boulder City High School defeated Democracy Prep 30-14 on Sept. 26.

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Singles player Will Teeples returns the ball against Virg ...
Boys tennis still unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School boys tennis advanced to 7-0 on the season, while the girls advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.