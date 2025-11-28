49°F
High School

Lady Eagles move up to 4A

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes upfield against Eldorado on Jan. 24, 2025 in a 47-12 victory.
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes upfield against Eldorado on Jan. 24, 2025 in a 47-12 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 28, 2025 - 9:43 am
 

Coming off a 3A state championship runner-up finish a season ago, Boulder City High School will look to finish the job this upcoming season.

“Our expectation is to finish what we started,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “We expect to compete and play at a high level with a focus on discipline, consistency and determination.”

Needing to replace a lot of lost offensive firepower from a season ago, the Eagles will rely heavily on returning senior Sancha Jenas-Keogh, who proved to be a dynamic threat last season, totaling 1,895 yards on offense and 20 touchdowns.

“We are extremely excited to have her back,” Cameron said. “With a player of her caliber on the field the expectations rise. Her talents, work ethics and competitive drive sets the tone for the team.”

An all-around threat, Jenas-Keogh also doubles as a defensive playmaker, totaling 62 tackles with 15 sacks and an interception.

Looking to replace graduated quarterback Makayla Nelson, who totaled 56 touchdowns last season, the Eagles will turn to senior Payton Rogers, junior Tessa Hess and Jenas-Keogh, hoping to solidify the position.

Receiving threats will include Rhiley Beck, Mariah Ngo, Sylvie Jensen and Nev Schenk.

Bringing back more experience on defense, the Eagles once again figure to have a dominant defense who held opponents to single-digit scores nine times last season.

Rogers (62 tackles, five interceptions) and juniors Hannah Stark (41 tackles) and Shasta Ryan-Willett (17 tackles, two interceptions) will anchor the defense.

Moving up to the 4A division this season, the Eagles will host 5A Shadow Ridge on Wednesday.

“We are adjusting our strategy to fit the new roster and new rules of the 4A division,” Cameron said. “Overall, the message is clear, we may look different this year, but we will be just as competitive because everyone is stepping up.”

