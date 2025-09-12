73°F
High School

Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Valley in a 16-2 victory on Sept. 8
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 11, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.

Defeating rival Virgin Valley 16-2 on Sept. 8, the Eagles’ lone loss this season came against 4A Basic on opening day in a hard-fought 11-7 battle, giving Huxford the impression that this year’s group can make a real run at a state championship.

“Coming into the season we lost a lot of talented girls, but this group has really stepped it up,” Huxford said. “Every year is a new year and you don’t really know what you have with new players until they go out there and do it. I’ve been very pleased and surprised and feel we have a real shot at competing.”

Handling their rival with ease, the doubles tandem of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson finished 3-0, while Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo ended the day 2-0.

“It all starts with those two groups,” Huxford said. “Both teams have individual aspirations, as well as team, and compete daily to get better,” Huxford said. “We feel confident that when they go out on the court, they’re going to score points for us.”

Finishing 1-0 in doubles play was the duo of Audrey Humes and Brooklyn Koster.

Finding reliability in singles play, Harmony Cook continues to impress early this season, finishing 3-0 against the Bulldogs, while Audrey Humphrey finished 2-0.

“Harmony has been very reliable for us,” Huxford said. “She puts her head down and goes to work. I’ve seen her come back from a few tough matches and win against really solid players. She and Audrey are really starting to come into their own as singles players. They’re both working very hard.”

Camila Lyons got the start in the third singles slot this week and didn’t disappoint, finishing with a perfect 3-0,

“Camila won the spot during a playoff in practice and looked really good out there,” Huxford said. “She’ll most likely be our third player moving forward and she’s earned it.”

Dominating 3A competition and battle tested against 4A competition, the season is still early for the girls, but a state tournament appearance certainly seems well in reach.

Looking to continue their dominance, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon on Monday and Lake Mead Academy on Tuesday.

