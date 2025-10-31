Lady Eagles claim state championship

Forming a budding dynasty, Boulder City High School girls tennis captured their second 3A state championship in three years, defeating Northern rival Truckee 10-5 on Oct. 24.

Meeting Truckee in the state final for the third consecutive season, the Eagles took the deciding rubber match, using a twist to their lineup.

“We knew it was going to be tough heading into state and adjustments were going to need to be made,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We moved the girls around in hopes of winning enough points and they came through for us. It feels great to be state champions again.”

Moving doubles star Mariah Torgesen to singles, the Eagles got much-needed points in the process, with the senior providing three crucial points.

Finishing 1-1 each in singles play were Audrey Humphrey and Brooklyn Koster.

Forming a new doubles tandem, the duo of singles player Harmony Cook and doubles star Kendall Shamo finished 3-0, while the tandem of Lyla Gunson and Chelsie Larson ended at 2-1.

“Everyone performed up to expectations,” Huxford said. “Coming into the finals, the girls had a lot of confidence after surviving a thriller with South Tahoe in the semifinals. They knew it would be hard to win a state championship and they played amazing.”

Overcoming obstacles to claim their state title, the Eagles eased past South Tahoe 10-9 in the semifinals, winning in a decisive 4-2 tiebreaker for the advance. Despite finishing 1-2 in regular play, the doubles tandems of Cook and Shamo and Audrey Humes and Quinn Gibson each won their tiebreaker matches, along with Humphrey in singles play.

“Those three stepping up for us was huge,” Huxford said. “It was a thrilling match throughout the whole day. The atmosphere was electric, everyone was cheering.”

Finding success individually, the tandem of Torgesen and Shamo won the individual doubles tournament, while the tandem of Gunson and Larson finished third.

“I couldn’t be happier for both teams,” Huxford said. “Coming into the year, Mariah and Kendall had a goal of winning both a team title and individual title and I’m so happy they were able to end their careers with us on top. Right behind them was Lyla and Chelsi, who will be in a similar position next season.”

Ending their careers with the Eagles in dominance, Torgesen and Shamo went undefeated together throughout the season.