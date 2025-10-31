78°F
High School

Lady Eagles claim state championship

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the 3A ...
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls tennis celebrates winning the 3A state championship at Bishop Gorman on Oct. 24.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 30, 2025 - 11:35 pm
 

Forming a budding dynasty, Boulder City High School girls tennis captured their second 3A state championship in three years, defeating Northern rival Truckee 10-5 on Oct. 24.

Meeting Truckee in the state final for the third consecutive season, the Eagles took the deciding rubber match, using a twist to their lineup.

“We knew it was going to be tough heading into state and adjustments were going to need to be made,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We moved the girls around in hopes of winning enough points and they came through for us. It feels great to be state champions again.”

Moving doubles star Mariah Torgesen to singles, the Eagles got much-needed points in the process, with the senior providing three crucial points.

Finishing 1-1 each in singles play were Audrey Humphrey and Brooklyn Koster.

Forming a new doubles tandem, the duo of singles player Harmony Cook and doubles star Kendall Shamo finished 3-0, while the tandem of Lyla Gunson and Chelsie Larson ended at 2-1.

“Everyone performed up to expectations,” Huxford said. “Coming into the finals, the girls had a lot of confidence after surviving a thriller with South Tahoe in the semifinals. They knew it would be hard to win a state championship and they played amazing.”

Overcoming obstacles to claim their state title, the Eagles eased past South Tahoe 10-9 in the semifinals, winning in a decisive 4-2 tiebreaker for the advance. Despite finishing 1-2 in regular play, the doubles tandems of Cook and Shamo and Audrey Humes and Quinn Gibson each won their tiebreaker matches, along with Humphrey in singles play.

“Those three stepping up for us was huge,” Huxford said. “It was a thrilling match throughout the whole day. The atmosphere was electric, everyone was cheering.”

Finding success individually, the tandem of Torgesen and Shamo won the individual doubles tournament, while the tandem of Gunson and Larson finished third.

“I couldn’t be happier for both teams,” Huxford said. “Coming into the year, Mariah and Kendall had a goal of winning both a team title and individual title and I’m so happy they were able to end their careers with us on top. Right behind them was Lyla and Chelsi, who will be in a similar position next season.”

Ending their careers with the Eagles in dominance, Torgesen and Shamo went undefeated together throughout the season.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS golfer Emmerson Hinds displays her three individual state me ...
Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The word phenom is defined as a person who is outstandingly talented or admired, especially an up-and-comer.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys tennis celebrates winning the 3A ...
Eagles boys tennis break runners-up streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City review

The third time was the charm for Boulder City High School boys tennis who finally took down Northern Nevada rival South Tahoe to claim the 3A state championship.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star Ivy Dineen goes up for a spike against Cristo ...
Volleyball team starts postseason with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising in the first round of the 3A Southern region playoffs, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Cristo Rey 3-0 on Oct. 27.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford  In a winner-take-all match between teammates, the team of Mar ...
Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showcasing how strong the Boulder City High School girls tennis doubles program is, the duo of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo defeated the duo of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson in an all-Eagles finale in the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 18.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles volleyball looking at postseason placement
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 17-18 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball picked up a pair of league victories in this past week of play.

Courtesy of Rachelle Huxford Logan Borg finished second at regionals in individual singles on ...
Eagles have solid performance at regional championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as individual regional runners-up for Boulder City High School boys’ tennis, the doubles tandem of Shane Barrow and Bennett Forney and singles competitor Logan Borg turned in solid performances this past weekend at Bishop Gorman.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys tennis celebrates their regional ...
Boys, girls tennis teams claim regional titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the first step of their postseason journey, both Boulder City High School tennis programs claimed 3A southern region championships this week.

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their state championship on Oct. 14.
Hinds leads Lady Eagles to state crown
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School girls golf dominated the field at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 14.

bcr default image
Eagles rebound with road victory, 21-20
By Rovert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from defeat, Boulder City High School football leaned on their rushing attack to pull out a 21-20 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.