It’s all about numbers for cross-country squads

Coming into the season, Boulder City High School cross country is at a crossroads with both the boys and girls programs.

While the boys boast strong participation numbers and a real chance to qualify for state, according to head coach Mark Misuraca, the girls program is struggling to field a team.

“It’s been a weird summer so far,” Misuraca said. “Participation numbers for the boys are strong and I believe we’re going to be a competitive bunch, but we need to find a way to get more girls to come out. On both teams we certainly have talented runners, it’s just a numbers game at this point.”

Looking to make a run at the state meet, the boys return James Osborn and Robert Koop, while welcoming newcomers Caleb Wolfe, Aiden McPherson and Cameron Riley.

At regionals last season Osborn finished 37th out of 60 runners, while Koop finished 54th.

“It’s really great having those two return for us,” Misuraca said. “Their experience will help get the younger guys ready. I’m really excited to see what James can do this season. He almost qualified for state as a freshman as an individual runner last season.”

Giving the boys a nice group of five runners, Misuraca said he’s excited about his newcomers, who already look like they’re in midseason form.

“I expect really big things from Caleb and Aiden,” he said. “With their additions, I feel we have a really strong chance to be competitive and post some good times. Cameron is another runner who’s been with us this summer and will provide us with much-needed depth.”

On the girls side, Ruby De Jong returns for her senior season, along with newcomer Zoey Hayes.

“We’re really hoping to get a few more girls to join us this season,” Misuraca said. “I like what Ruby and Zoey bring us, they’re both really hard workers.”

Getting ready to start their season, the Eagles will travel to Mission Hills Park on Saturday for the Thompson Twilight.