High School

Hinds leads Lady Eagles to state crown

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their state championship on Oct. 14.
Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their state championship on Oct. 14.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 16, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School girls golf dominated the field at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 14.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this incredible group of ladies,” head coach Robert Reese said. “Winning a state championship is never easy and going back-to-back is even harder. Over the past two days, they battled tough conditions and never let the wind shake their focus.”

Winning with ease, the Eagles placed four girls in the top eight out of 32 golfers, including three making the podium.

“We had three girls medal individually and the team captured the title by more than 90 strokes,” Reese said. “This was an unbelievable accomplishment.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Emmerson Hinds won her third individual state crown, finishing with a score of 156.

Her next closest competitor was Truckee’s Allison Mortimeyer with a score of 173.

“Emmerson continues to amaze,” Reese said. “She’s now a three-time individual state champion and I’m looking forward to watching her chase history next year as she aims to become only the third four-time individual state champion in Nevada at any level.”

Finishing fourth for the Eagles, Morgan Terrill shot a 176 over the two-day stretch, while Riley Elder shot a 181.

Makenzie Martorano rounded out the Eagles core, shooting a 185.

