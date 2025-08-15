Golfers look to repeat state title

Looking to defend their 3A state championship, Boulder City High School girls golf brings back their four-player core from a season ago that got hot at the right time.

Photo courtesy of Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their 3A state championship victory at Dayton Valley on Oct. 16, 2024. Coming into the season with high expectations, all four Eagles starters return.

“Honestly, our expectation is to repeat as AAA state champions,” head coach Robert Reese said. “Last year we had just four golfers, Emmerson Hinds, Makenzie Martorano, Riley Elder, and Morgen Terrill, who are as all back this season. We’re also adding Ashlyn Ruter, a promising sophomore who’s really developing and should be able to help us too.”

Leading the pack for the Eagles is Hinds, who comes into the season as the reigning two-time 3A individual champion after shooting 143 on the par 144 course last season at state.

“She’s certainly the favorite to repeat this year, but she’d be the first to say that nothing is guaranteed,” Reese said. “There are talented golfers both down south and up north who would love to pull off an upset. I know Emmerson will do everything she can to make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s going to be exciting to watch, no doubt about it.”

Forming a solid core for the Eagles, Martorano finished sixth out of 41 golfers at state last season with a score of 171, while Elder finished 16th with a score of 198.

Terrill finished 20th with a score of 201 at state, while finishing 10th at regionals with a score of 188.

Coming into the new season, the Eagles seemed to be well positioned again with their core four to qualify for a state meet appearance, looking to fight off challengers Coral Las Vegas, Pahrump Valley, The Meadows and Virgin Valley.

“Having everyone back is a great advantage, but we can’t rely on last year’s success,” Reese said. “Repeating as state champions won’t be easy. We have to put in the time and the effort to earn the right to do it again.”

The Eagles will start their title defense on Aug. 28 at Mountain Falls.