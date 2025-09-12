Girls soccer picks up fourth win of season; beats Cristo Rey

Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 4-1-1 on the season, defeating Cristo Rey 4-0 on Sept. 8.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Ayden Villa pushes the ball up field against Equipo Academy on Sept. 2 in a 4-0 victory.

Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 4-1-1 on the season, defeating Cristo Rey 4-0 on Sept. 8.

Lighting up the net, the duo of Leo Williams and Savanna Starley each scored a pair of goals for the Lady Eagles.

Finding their teammates for open goals, Kora Remedi, Shasta Ryan-Willett and Lila Stankovic each dished out assists.

In the net, Reese Pusko earned the victory.

Sitting in second place in league standings, the Eagles will travel to Equipo Academy on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer picked up their first victory of the season on Sept. 2, knocking off Equipo Academy 3-1.

Advancing to 1-3-1 on the season, Ayden Villa scored a pair of goals, Kayden Wells added a goal.

In a giving mood, Porter Burr dished out an assist.

Looking to build a winning streak, results from Tuesday’s outing against Cristo Rey will be in next week’s paper.

For this week’s slate, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows today; followed by a road game on Wednesday.

Girls volleyball

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 5-8 on the season.

Defeating Democracy Prep 3-0 on Sept. 8, the Lady Eagles soared to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-5 victory.

Ivy Dineen, Juliette Kelso and Kenley Poff each had five kills for the Eagles, while Laylani Gubler dished out seven assists and seven serving aces.

Generating 25 aces against Democracy Prep, Ally Jappe made five, while Mya Avila had four.

Falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 on Sept. 4, BCHS squandered a two-match lead, concluding 25-21, 25-18, 10-25, 16-25, 8-15.

Offensively, Bella Battistone led the way with six kills, while Avila and Dineen each added five kills.

Gubler dished out 11 assists with eight digs defensively, while Hayden Nordstrom made a team-high 15 digs.

Sitting in fifth place currently in league play, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows on Monday, followed by home game with Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Girls golf

Hosting a match at Boulder City Municipal on Sept. 3, Boulder City High School girls bested both rivals, Virgin Valley (405) and Moapa Valley (520).

Cruising to a team score of 327, Emmerson Hinds led all golfers with a score of 75, while Morgen Terrill finished second with a score of 82.

Dominating the field and taking the top four spots, Makenzie Martorano finished third with a score of 84, while Riley Elder finished fourth with a score of 86.

Starting the season off with a pair of victories, the defending champion Eagles will compete next at Coyote Springs on Monday.

Cross country

Competing at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 6, Caleb Wolfe continued his hot start to the season with a 29th-place finish out of 196 runners in the freshman/sophomore race.

Running among runners from 5A and 4A schools, Aiden MacPherson finished 34th, while Cameron Riley crossed in 90th.

Competing for the girls underclassmen race, newcomer Zoey Hayes finished 55th out of 125 runners.

In the girls varsity B race, Ruby de Jong finished 42nd out of 48 runners.

Sporting a star-studded underclassman core, the Eagles will compete in the Moapa Valley Pirate Invite on Saturday.