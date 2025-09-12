73°F
High School

Girls soccer picks up fourth win of season; beats Cristo Rey

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Ayden Villa pushes the ball up field against Equipo Academy on Sept. 2 in a 4-0 victory.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 11, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 4-1-1 on the season, defeating Cristo Rey 4-0 on Sept. 8.

Lighting up the net, the duo of Leo Williams and Savanna Starley each scored a pair of goals for the Lady Eagles.

Finding their teammates for open goals, Kora Remedi, Shasta Ryan-Willett and Lila Stankovic each dished out assists.

In the net, Reese Pusko earned the victory.

Sitting in second place in league standings, the Eagles will travel to Equipo Academy on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer picked up their first victory of the season on Sept. 2, knocking off Equipo Academy 3-1.

Advancing to 1-3-1 on the season, Ayden Villa scored a pair of goals, Kayden Wells added a goal.

In a giving mood, Porter Burr dished out an assist.

Looking to build a winning streak, results from Tuesday’s outing against Cristo Rey will be in next week’s paper.

For this week’s slate, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows today; followed by a road game on Wednesday.

Girls volleyball

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 5-8 on the season.

Defeating Democracy Prep 3-0 on Sept. 8, the Lady Eagles soared to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-5 victory.

Ivy Dineen, Juliette Kelso and Kenley Poff each had five kills for the Eagles, while Laylani Gubler dished out seven assists and seven serving aces.

Generating 25 aces against Democracy Prep, Ally Jappe made five, while Mya Avila had four.

Falling to rival Virgin Valley 3-2 on Sept. 4, BCHS squandered a two-match lead, concluding 25-21, 25-18, 10-25, 16-25, 8-15.

Offensively, Bella Battistone led the way with six kills, while Avila and Dineen each added five kills.

Gubler dished out 11 assists with eight digs defensively, while Hayden Nordstrom made a team-high 15 digs.

Sitting in fifth place currently in league play, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows on Monday, followed by home game with Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Girls golf

Hosting a match at Boulder City Municipal on Sept. 3, Boulder City High School girls bested both rivals, Virgin Valley (405) and Moapa Valley (520).

Cruising to a team score of 327, Emmerson Hinds led all golfers with a score of 75, while Morgen Terrill finished second with a score of 82.

Dominating the field and taking the top four spots, Makenzie Martorano finished third with a score of 84, while Riley Elder finished fourth with a score of 86.

Starting the season off with a pair of victories, the defending champion Eagles will compete next at Coyote Springs on Monday.

Cross country

Competing at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 6, Caleb Wolfe continued his hot start to the season with a 29th-place finish out of 196 runners in the freshman/sophomore race.

Running among runners from 5A and 4A schools, Aiden MacPherson finished 34th, while Cameron Riley crossed in 90th.

Competing for the girls underclassmen race, newcomer Zoey Hayes finished 55th out of 125 runners.

In the girls varsity B race, Ruby de Jong finished 42nd out of 48 runners.

Sporting a star-studded underclassman core, the Eagles will compete in the Moapa Valley Pirate Invite on Saturday.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams dri ...
Boys tennis picks up where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off hot, Boulder City High School boys tennis defeated a pair of 4A schools, Basic and Silverado, during their opening week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ...
Volleyball splits matches this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A game away from making the 3A state tournament a season ago, Boulder City High School girls volleyball has their eyes set on being better in all aspects of the game this season.