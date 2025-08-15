Girls hope to find more success on the hardcourt

Coming off a 3A state runner-up finish last season, Boulder City High School girls tennis will once again look to compete for a state title, despite carrying a young and inexperienced roster.

Coming off a 3A state runner-up finish last season, Boulder City High School girls tennis will once again look to compete for a state title, despite carrying a young and inexperienced roster.

“This year we’re going to have to rely on some new faces, but I’m confident in their ability to get the job done,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We have a good mixture of veterans and new players who are starting to gain some confidence. I expect things to start clicking once we get into the season.”

Tasked with continuing the Eagles’ dominance in the 3A South, Huxford said a return trip to state is certainly in reach, if the girls can step up to the challenge.

“I can already see it in this group, they want to compete and be challenged,” she said. “We have girls who have created goals for themselves both individually and for the team. I believe we have the ability to compete once again in the south and then it’s really about putting together the right game plan when we face the north.”

Looking to lead the Eagles back to the state tournament, the doubles tandem of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo both return with state-meet experience and will look to carve their own legacy together.

“Kendall played a lot of single last year, but she came to me and said she wanted to team with Mariah this year,” Huxford said. “They want to continue their girls individual dominance at state.”

The tandem of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson will serve as the Eagles second doubles unit, while Audrey Humes and Quinn Gibson are currently battling to be the team’s third tandem.

“Our top two doubles teams are very strong,” Huxford said. “They’re all girls with experience who push each other to be their best. Chelsie and Lyla are right there so it makes for really good competition. Overall, we feel really good about this group.”

Looking to shoulder the load in singles play, Audrey Humphries will be the team’s No. 1, followed by Harmony Cook and Brooklyn Koster.

“They’re young and inexperienced, but they’re consistent players and they’re looking to step out of the shadows of the girls who graduated before them,” Huxford said. “They’ve been working very hard at practice and this year will give them valuable experience.”

Challenging themselves right out of the gate, the Eagles will look to gain experience early against 4A Basic on Aug. 20.